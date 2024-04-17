“The Physician’s high and only mission is to restore the sick to health — to cure as it is termed.” This is the first aphorism of Organon of medicine 6th edition, written by Dr Samuel Hahnemann, Father of Homoeopathy.

The World Health Organisation defines Health as, “A state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”

Homeopathy is a therapeutic system with a holistic approach to disease, asserting that no disease is local without affecting the whole body. It addresses the cause of the disease and strengthens the entire body to eradicate the disease by itself.

It is found many a times that there are parallels between the problems of psychology and homeopathy at their fundamental levels.

Landers Dündar, pioneer in the field of psychosomatic medicine, says, “It is more important to know what kind of patient the disease has than what kind of disease the patient has.” This is the cornerstone of homoeopathy as well. Individualisation means every patient is different and requires different medicine for the same conditions.

In homoeopathic medicine physicians read the mind of the patient and find the medicine that suites best for the patient. The mental symptoms are of special importance in homoeopathic prescribing. Peculiar mental symptoms and special sensations are given primary importance in homoeopathic treatment.

In this modern era where depression has the same effect on life expectancy as smoking, there should be public awareness on major lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, diabetes mellitus, peptic ulcer, thyroid problems, PCOD, and migraine. All these ailments have a basic mental trauma if we trace back the cause.

The unusual fears, unknown anxieties, grief, resentment, anger, guilt, OCDs, depression, child behavioural problems, and learning disabilities can be addressed by homoeopathic treatment.

Even as homeopathy celebrates 20 years of official recognition in the UAE, all homoeopaths in the country are well equipped, and request our patrons to avail of our services to bring back the best in you, and make you a better person, for your family and society.