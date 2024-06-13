Common Eye Problems in the UAE: Diagnosis and Treatment

Common eye problems such as myopia, hyperopia, presbyopia, and astigmatism are increasingly prevalent worldwide, says Dr Boopathy Murugavel, Specialist Ophthalmology at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais. Diagnosing these conditions early through regular eye examinations is important to improve quality of life and vision, especially in children with refractive error. Treatments including corrective lenses, laser surgery, and specialised therapies, are available to address these issues effectively.

Additionally, conditions like glaucoma, cataracts, and macular degeneration are treated with cutting-edge medical interventions.

Staying informed about these common eye problems and their treatments can significantly improve one’s quality of life by maintaining optimal vision and eye health.

Essential Eye Care Tips for a Sun-Safe Summer

Dr Saleem Moopen, Specialist Ophthalmology at Aster Clinic, Al Muteena (Deira) highlights the harsh effects of the intense summer sun in the UAE on your eyes. Protecting your vision during this season is crucial. Wear sunglasses with UV protection to shield your eyes from harmful rays. Stay hydrated to prevent dry eyes and use lubricating eye drops if necessary.

Avoid direct sunlight exposure during peak hours and wear a wide-brimmed hat for an added protection. Additionally, maintaining a diet rich in vitamins A, C, and E supports eye health.

Follow these essential eye care tips to ensure your eyes remain healthy and comfortable throughout the summer.

2024’s Tips for Dark Circles and Tired Eyes

Dark circles and tired eyes are common concerns, but 2024 brings new tips to rejuvenate your eyes says Dr Aaliya Ambereen, Specialist Ophthalmology at Aster Hospital, Muhaisnah.

Not getting enough sleep can make your eyes feel sleepy and promote dark circles. An adult should aim for about 7-8 hours of good quality sleep every night.

Excessive screen time may cause your eyes to feel tired during work. You can try to take regular breaks, and follow the 20-20-20 rule; looking 20 feet away from the screen for 20 seconds every 20 minutes.

Some allergies and refractive errors also can cause strain on the eye. For instant relief, you can place something warm over closed eyelids, such as a warm eye mask.

Managing Diabetic Eye Health: Key Practices and Precautions

Dr Soni Soman, Specialist Ophthalmology at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC) says that diabetes can significantly impact eye health, leading to conditions such as diabetic retinopathy and cataracts. Managing diabetic eye health involves regular eye examinations to detect early signs of complications.

Maintain optimal blood sugar levels through a balanced diet, exercise, and medication adherence. Avoid smoking and control blood pressure and cholesterol levels to reduce the risk of eye diseases. Incorporating foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins can support eye health. With regular eye check-up and following these key practices and precautions, individuals with diabetes can protect their vision and prevent severe complications.

Children’s Eye Care: Ensuring Healthy Vision from Infancy to Adolescence

Early eye care is crucial for children’s development says Dr Gazala Hasan Mansuri, Specialist Ophthalmology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool. For children above 5 years old, we can do eye screening checkups. For detailed evaluation, a referral to a paediatric ophthalmologist is made to detect vision problems that might affect learning and behaviour. Ensure children have a balanced diet rich in nutrients like vitamin A, omega-3 fatty acids, and lutein, which support eye health. Limit screen time and encourage outdoor activities to reduce the risk of myopia.

Protect children’s eyes from UV rays with sunglasses and hats. Educate them on the importance of not rubbing their eyes and maintaining good hygiene. By prioritising eye care, parents can ensure their children enjoy healthy vision from infancy to adolescence.

Latest Trends in Glasses and Sunglasses: Style Meets Function

Dr Anu Jayan Paul, Specialist Ophthalmology at Aster Clinic, Discovery Gardens mentions eyewear trends in 2024 that combine style with advanced functionality. Glasses now feature lightweight, durable materials and blue light filtering lenses to protect against digital strain. Fashion-forward designs cater to various tastes, from classic frames to bold, statement pieces. Sunglasses offer enhanced UV protection and polarised lenses for clearer vision in bright conditions. Smart glasses, integrating technology for augmented reality and fitness tracking, are gaining popularity. These trends ensure that eyewear not only complements personal style but also enhances visual comfort and health, reflecting the latest innovations in the industry.

Innovative Treatment Options for Eye Diseases in 2024

Dr Vikram Mohindra, Specialist Ophthalmology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool mentions the field of ophthalmology has seen significant advancements, offering new hope for those with eye diseases. In 2024, innovative treatments include gene therapy for inherited retinal diseases, which can restore or improve vision by targeting genetic defects. Stem cell therapy is used to regenerate damaged retinal cells, offering potential cures for conditions like macular degeneration. Advances in laser surgery provide more precise and less invasive options for correcting vision and treating glaucoma. Advances in surgical techniques and intraocular lens technology have made cataract surgery highly successful, offering improved visual outcomes. These cutting-edge treatments represent a promising future for eye care, improving outcomes and quality of life for patients with various eye diseases.

The Rising Demand for Corrective Eyewear: Market Insights and Future Trends

Dr Abdulrahman Barakat, Specialist Ophthalmology at Aster Clinic, Al Warqa, says that the demand for corrective eyewear is on the rise, driven by increasing rates of myopia, hyperopia, and age-related vision issues. Factors such as prolonged screen time and digital device usage contribute to eye strain and digital eye fatigue. These conditions, collectively termed “computer vision syndrome,” are becoming more prevalent as both adults and children spend more time on digital devices for work, education, and entertainment.

There has been a growing preference for stylish, functional eyewear, with advancements in lens technology offering better comfort and vision correction. Innovations such as blue light blocking lenses, which help reduce eye strain from screens, and photochromic lenses, which adjust to different lighting conditions, are gaining popularity. Additionally, progressive lenses, which provide seamless vision correction for multiple distances, cater to the needs of the aging population.

