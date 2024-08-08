A new 2024 study published in the US-based academic journal Nature has challenged traditional understanding of how the brain learns physical skills. Researchers found that our brain is more adaptable than previously understood, creating specific motor memories for different situations rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach. Essentially, the more uncertain we are about an outcome, the more adaptable our brain becomes in learning the necessary skills.

Motor memories are stored in different areas of the brain that are involved with movement and coordination. These areas include the cerebellum, basal ganglia, motor cortex and pre motor cortex. These help in the activities of our daily living by improving our efficiency, consistency, speed, adaptation and skill retention.... - Madiha Khan, neuropsychologist

Furthermore, Dubai-based neuropsychologist Madiha Khan and neurologist Sweta Advatia explain that our brains compartmentalise motor memories. Different regions, including the cerebellum, basal ganglia, motor cortex, and pre-motor cortex, collaborate to create mental blueprints for movement.

The good news? These blueprints are constantly evolving, shaped by our experiences and the challenges we face. Pik Ki Ho, Assistant Professor of Psychology at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, elaborates further: Our brains create distinct memory records of the same movement based on the level of uncertainty present before its execution. These memories serve as valuable guides for future actions in similar situations, especially sports. For instance returning to the tennis example, players hone adaptability and decision-making by practising shots under varying degrees of unpredictability. By embracing uncertainty, players develop a sixth sense for the game, enabling them to anticipate and dominate during an intense competition.

Decision uncertainty serves well for many activities, such as driving or even sports. Every misstep is a lesson, providing valuable feedback for the brain to refine its movements. With practice, this trial and error process transforms into smooth, effortless action. Image Credit: Shutterstock

‘Uncertainty is a driving force behind learning’

Don’t let uncertainty and fear bring you down. Whether you're picking up a tennis racket for the first time or mastering a new recipe, practice is key. And, that’s how your brain learns and grows.

For example, Dubai-based Roshini Patel, a busy marketing professional shares her story: After avoiding a sewing needle for most of her whole life, she decided to take up crocheting and knitting. She says, “I couldn’t even tie a decent knot in the beginning, forget about making one stitch. So, I just kept practising the knot, and then moved to actual crocheting,” she says. Now, after gingerly making small hats and pouches, she is rather proud that she finally crocheted a multi-coloured bag.

And so, at the core of mastering new skills, lies a concept called ‘decision uncertainty’. Basically, your brain is grappling with how to do something new. Don’t let the term intimidate you; it's just your brain adapting.

Adatia explains how ‘decision uncertainty’ features into this interplay of neurological concepts. “When we first learn a new movement, we experience uncertainty. Our brain needs to figure out the best way to execute the movement, often through trial and error. Initially, the prefrontal cortex is heavily involved, helping us plan and consciously think about each step. As we practise, the motor cortex and other areas of the brain take over, allowing the movement to become more automatic and less prone to errors,” she says.

The truth is, uncertainty is actually the driving force behind motor learning, as Adatia explains. Every misstep is a lesson, providing valuable feedback for the brain to refine its movements. With practice, this trial and error process transforms into smooth, effortless action. Our brain is incredibly adaptable, constantly tweaking these motor programs to match our changing needs. Needless to say, during this process, there's also hesitation. As Nidhi Kumar, Specialist Psychiatry at Aster Clinic, Al Muteena Deir explains, hesitation often arises from a clash within the mind. Our brain's pre-existing motor memory suggests one course of action, while our conscious thoughts propose another. This internal conflict can lead to momentary uncertainty.

These motor memories are not static; they can be updated and refined throughout our lives. “If we stop using a particular motor skill, the memory can weaken, but with practice, it can be strengthened again,” explains Adatia. This elasticity highlights the brain’s ability to learn, and relearn movements, even in the face of uncertainty. The memories are the brain’s way of making complex movements second nature, while uncertainty during the learning process is a driving force that helps the refine and perfect these skills. By understanding how our brain learns and adapt, we can develop better training methods, rehabilitation techniques, and educational approaches.

The interplay of emotions and decision uncertainty

Rage, anxiety and more rage. Abu Dhabi-based Kelly Jones, a sales professional who also enjoys football in her leisure time, amusedly recalls how she missed a goal during a recent match, because in her words, ‘she was just that annoyed’. She had just fought with her fellow teammates, who apparently were pressurising her to put up a better performance. “It was an important match for us, and I was already stressed out,” recalls Jones. She rarely misses her goal, but owing to fit of nerves and residue rage, the ball went flying into the pole. “I realised that I really need to calm my nerves before playing,” says Jones with a sigh.

Our emotions can shape our motor memories. A positive emotional experience while learning a new skill can strengthen the neural connections associated with that memory, making it easier to recall and execute in the future. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Needless to say, our emotions govern our actions as well, especially when faced with uncertainty. Emotions are often overlooked in the realm of decision-making and motor learning, yet they play a pivotal role. Our emotional state significantly influences how we perceive uncertainty and execute physical actions. This complicated interplay between emotions and decision-making shapes our motor memories, explains Khan.

When we're uncertain, our brain creates flexible movement patterns to cover various possibilities. “Our emotions shape decision uncertainty,” she says. “It influences how we experience a situation, affecting our tolerance for uncertainty.”

For instance, when a person is gripped by fear, it hinders their decision-making by narrowing their focus. The emotional state impacts motor performance, leading to muscle tension and decreased coordination. On the other hand, excitements encourages our ability to learn new skills by increasing motivation and focus. As both the psychologists explain, it’s also a two-way street. Our emotions can shape our motor memories. A positive emotional experience while learning a new skill can strengthen the neural connections associated with that memory, making it easier to recall and execute in the future.

Dopamine, the neurotransmitter associated with reward and motivation, plays a crucial role in how emotions influence decision-making and motor learning. The dopamine neurons fire in response to unexpected rewards. This signal, known as a reward prediction error, informs the brain about the value of different options. “In the context of decision-making, dopamine helps evaluate the potential rewards associated with different choices,” explains Khan.

It is also linked to exploration and learning new information. When faced with uncertainty, dopamine can encourage people to explore different options, potentially leading to new discoveries and learning opportunities. This exploratory behaviour is necessary for adaptive decision-making. "Dopamine also encourages risk-taking behaviour. In uncertain situations, higher dopamine levels can increase a person's willingness to choose options with potentially greater rewards, even if they involve more risk," she explains.

And so, whether it’s mastering a sharp turn on the road or flawlessly playing a musical piece, the pure exhilaration of success boosts our confidence and drives us to practice even harder.

Conversely, negative emotions can weaken these connections, making it more challenging to master the skill.

How to use motor memories and uncertainty to our advantage

Understanding how our brains form and utilise motor memories can be leveraged to enhance performance, learning, and rehabilitation.

Adatia shares essential strategies on how to harness the power of motor memories and uncertainty:

Building patience and understanding: When learning a new skill, the brain experiences uncertainty and relies on trial and error to improve. Recognising this process can foster patience and empathy towards others when they are learning or adapting to new situations. We need to understand that mistakes are part of the learning journey, and encourage supportive and patient interactions.

Emphasise practice and repetition: Just as practice refines our physical abilities, it also shapes our social skills. Consistent positive interactions are like workouts for our relationships, building trust and understanding. By recognising the power of practice in both areas, we can foster stronger connections and improve overall well-being.

Adapting to change: Motor memories demonstrate the brain's ability to update and refine skills. This adaptability can inspire us to remain flexible and open to change in our personal lives. Embracing new experiences and being willing to adjust our behaviour can lead to personal growth and healthier relationships.

Managing stress and uncertainty: Embracing uncertainty as a natural part of life and learning can significantly reduce stress. By viewing challenges as opportunities for growth, we foster resilience and enhance our relationships.