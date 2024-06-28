Raise your hand if you've ever ignored that nagging feeling in your gut. Yeah, we've all been there.

Dubai-based Asnah Anver, a Srilankan expat has learnt her lesson: She won’t question her intuition again. Narrating the story of her sister’s marriage, she mentions that everyone else liked her sister’s fiancé: He was charming and friendly. Anver couldn’t understand why there was something off with him: Was it because his smile didn’t reach his eyes? “I don’t know why, but I felt that he was wearing a mask, and I couldn’t explain it to my sister, who was very upset with my standoffish behaviour. Sometimes, I really felt as if I was overreacting,” explains Anver.

Subtle red flags emerged – hidden barbs disguised as jokes and manipulative tactics. The facade eventually crumbled, revealing a web of unpleasant truths about his past. Thankfully, her sister ended the engagement.

So, logic versus hunch: Which wins when it comes to big decisions? Society might scoff at ‘gut feelings’ as mere superstition, but what if that voice is actually saying something that shouldn’t be missed? Research suggests our intuition is a finely tuned survival tool, constantly analysing information and whispering warnings to keep us safe. Ignoring it could be a gamble – one with potentially life-altering consequences.

‘Intuition is more than just a feeling’

Ignoring your intuition could be a gamble – one with potentially life-altering consequences. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Forget the stereotype of intuition as more than just guesswork. It’s actually a complicated cognitive process. Kirin Hilliar, Assistant Professor of Psychology at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, explains it as, "Intuition refers to the capacity to know or understand something directly, without relying on rational analysis or deductive thinking. Unlike opinions, which stem from conscious experiences, intuition operates largely unconsciously. Biochemical signals, such as dopamine and serotonin, influence cognitive processes and emotions, and thus contribute to our intuitive responses," she says.

Stephane Horowitz, a Canadian Dubai-based psychologist explains, “Our brains are constantly bombarded with information. We aren’t even consciously aware about most of it. So, intuition allows us to tap into this resource, integrating past experiences, emotions and subtle cues to form rapid judgements.” As she elaborates: An intuition is like a hidden filter system, sifting through information, presenting us with a gut feeling, hunch or a flash of insight. Sometimes, you just know something needs to be addressed. For example, can’t explain why you don’t like a person? Was it their smile? Was there something peculiar in a seemingly off-hand statement? Well, your brain has picked up the clues.

‘A complicated dance between brain regions’

When intuition kicks in, the prefrontal cortex integrates the emotional signals from the amygdala with past experiences and stored knowledge. It then presents a ‘gut feeling’. Image Credit: Shutterstock

In 2016, researchers from the Australian-based University of New South Wales conducted a study to explore the role of intuition in decision-making. They deduced that intuition is more than just a feeling. It’s an unconscious form of information processing that can influence our choices. In the study, participants were showed emotional images very briefly, so fast, that they weren’t consciously aware of seeing them. Yet, despite this, the participants decisions were swayed by the emotional content of images. This indicates that our brains process information on an unconscious level and use it to guide our behaviour.

The research also found that people's intuition improved over the course of the experiments, suggesting that we can become better at interpreting these gut feelings with practice. Physiological data from the participants further supported the idea that intuition is a real phenomenon.

It’s a complicated dance between the brain regions, adds Horowitz. “Our conscious awareness only captures a fraction of the information our brain processes. There’s a lot that happens unconsciously. This includes things like facial expressions in a crowd, subtle changes in body language, or even faint smells. The amygdala, a part of the brain associated with emotions, plays a crucial role in processing these unconscious cues and translating them into emotional signals,” she says. Elaborating further, she adds, “When intuition kicks in, the prefrontal cortex integrates the emotional signals from the amygdala with past experiences and stored knowledge. It then presents a ‘gut feeling’ or a hunch to your conscious awareness, influencing your decision without the need for lengthy analysis.”

And then there’s the somatosensory cortex at play too. “This region processes information from your body, including sensations like muscle tension, butterflies in your stomach, or a racing heart. These physical reactions can be triggered by the amygdala's emotional processing of unconscious cues. Learning to recognise these bodily signals can be a valuable way to tap into your intuition,” says Horowitz.

The brain recognises patterns

Even if you don't consciously remember the details, the emotional response from that past event gets triggered, serving as a warning sign in the present situation. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Moreover, your brain recognises patterns. Lucy Bolton, a Dubai-based clinical psychologist explains that when we are faced with a situation, your intuition might draw on past experiences. This scan happens unconsciously, which means that you're not actively recalling specific memories. Your brain rapidly searches through similar situations and shows you how to navigate the current moment.

Bolton cites an example: Imagine walking down an unfamiliar street and feeling a sudden sense of unease. Your brain might be sifting through past experiences – perhaps a time you felt unsafe in a similar environment. Even if you don't consciously remember the details, the emotional response from that past event gets triggered, serving as a warning sign in the present situation.

As Bolton summarises, “Essentially, the intuition leverages the power of pattern recognition in the brain. It goes through the vast store of experiences, highlighting relevant emotional responses to guide you in the present situation, often without requiring conscious analysis.”

How to access your intuition

Ever have those brilliant ideas strike when you're least expecting them? As Bolton explains, “That's your intuition nudging you, as you are in a relaxed state. This ‘aha moment’ zone is called alpha-wave mode, and it's where your brain excels at processing information beyond your conscious awareness,” she says.

The good news? You can cultivate more of these moments. How so? “You can do so, by making time for activities that promote alpha waves, like meditation or spending time in Nature. Nature has a calming effect on the mind. It can quiet your mental chatter and create space for intuition to surface,” says Horowitz. “You're essentially training your intuition. In this state, free from the constant buzz of daily life, your brain can sift through hidden patterns and past experiences, firing up those intuitive insights when you least expect them.”

The more you pay attention to your intuition, the better you'll become at recognising and trusting its messages, explains Bolton. Reflect on past situations where your gut feeling turned out to be right, or wrong! This helps you learn to distinguish intuition from fleeting emotions.

So, should you always follow your gut?

Don’t rely entirely on your intuition, and don’t lean heavily on logic either. Strike a balance, between the two, say the psychologists. “It always helps to consult your intuition in difficult situations at least, while assessing the other information that you have,” says Bolton. Sometimes, pay attention to your emotional cues more than anything else: Sudden unease or excitement, can be your intuition's way of highlighting important information.

How to use logic alongside intuition:

Horowitz breaks it down:

Complex decisions: For major life choices with significant consequences, it's wise to combine intuition with logic. Analyse the situation, weigh pros and cons, and consider potential outcomes before making a final decision. Intuition can still play a role, providing a gut feeling to consider alongside the logical analysis.

Potential biases: Our past experiences and biases can influence intuition. When making important decisions, be mindful of these potential biases and strive for a balanced approach that considers both logic and gut feeling.