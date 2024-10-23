Electrolyte supplements have nabbed the spotlight recently, earning a near-legendary reputation. In 2022, the global market for ‘flavoured and functional water’ was valued at a $50.3 billion, according to The Guardian, a British media outlet. Furthermore, this year, another electrolyte mix brand has made its debut in the UK, claiming to enhance sleep and gut health in a variety of enticing flavours. Meanwhile, W-Wellness, a company specialising in customised supplement packages, has experienced a remarkable 40 per cent surge in electrolyte sales over the past year, as the Guardian reports.

So, what’s the big deal with electrolytes? Well, most of us see it as a superhero serum, especially for athletes — or anyone who wants to feel like one. The truth? They are powerful, giving your body that much-needed boost. Yet, when it comes to electrolytes, more doesn’t always mean better. Those liquid drops you add to water promise quicker, more efficient hydration than plain H2O.

Here's the big question: Do you really need electrolytes in your drink for your body to thrive? Physicians and nutritionists advise that it’s essential to understand the role of electrolytes before deciding to consume them, as improper intake can lead to imbalances

So what are electrolytes, in the first place?

Let’s dial it back to the basics first. As Nur Al Abrach, a Dubai-based clinical dietician explains, electrolytes are charged minerals that, when dissolved in water, enable fluids to conduct electricity. These minerals are vital for a wide range of bodily functions, from cognitive processes to physical movement, making it essential to maintain proper levels of electrolytes. Fortunately, our body, primarily through the kidneys, has sophisticated mechanisms in place to regulate electrolyte balance. As a result, we generally don’t need to be overly concerned about them, as we typically get enough through our daily diet.

These charged minerals come in several forms, and as Justine Dempt, a Dubai-based coach and nutritionist, elaborates, the essential electrolytes our bodies rely on include sodium, potassium, chloride, bicarbonate, calcium, magnesium, and phosphate. Among these, our bodies naturally produce bicarbonate, and it’s easy to get enough phosphate and calcium through a balanced diet. Sodium chloride — better known as table salt — takes care of sodium and chloride. So, when it comes to electrolyte drinks and supplements, you’ll often find potassium, magnesium, and sodium making repeat appearances.

The most common electrolytes found in supplements include:

Sodium: Regulates fluid balance and muscle contractions.

Potassium: Helps maintain normal heart rhythm and prevents muscle cramps.

Magnesium: Supports muscle and nerve function, and energy production.

Calcium: Plays a key role in muscle contractions and maintaining strong bones.

Without enough electrolytes, your body quickly runs into serious trouble.

How do we lose electrolytes?

Electrolyte loss occurs through various activities, with the most common method being the loss of body fluids. For generally healthy individuals, the greatest risk of electrolyte depletion typically arises from illnesses that cause vomiting or diarrhea. Chronic conditions can also pose a threat. For example, small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) can hinder nutrient absorption, making it harder for your body to get the essential minerals it needs.

For those hitting the gym, intensive workouts can lead to a significant loss of electrolytes. As you break a sweat, your body sheds not just water but also essential minerals like sodium and a touch of potassium, making it crucial to replenish what’s lost during your sweat sessions. Abrach also dispels the myth that simply drinking excessive water suffices for recovery. “If you drink too much water and neglect to replace the sodium, your blood may become diluted — this is a condition called hyponatremia. Hyponatremia can cause headaches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness, and cramps. This is different from dehydration, also known as hypernatremia, which happens when the fluid levels in your body are low, and your sodium levels are too high,” she says. She cites a US-based 2005 study, where 13 per cent of runners had hyponatremia from low sodium levels, and 0.6 per cent had severe hyponatremia, which can cause seizures, coma, and even death.

The dehydrating effects of caffeine and stress

If you’re reaching for endless coffees to handle a tough day, you might want to rethink that strategy. That’s a sad truth, in addition to exercise, everyday factors like caffeine consumption and stress can also contribute to electrolyte loss.

Caffeine can also dehydrate the body, and it might even reduce your magnesium levels by blocking its reabsorption, says Abrach. Research suggests that stress can actually upset your electrolyte balance, causing your body to flush out more minerals through urine. A 2020 review The Effects of Psychological and Environmental Stress on Micronutrient Concentrations in the Body: A Review of the Evidence, published in the National Library of Medicine also suggest that stress can throw your electrolyte levels off track, though more research is needed.

The electrolyte tug-of-war

Electrolytes don’t operate in isolation; they interact with each other. For example, too much sodium in your system can cause your body to flush out potassium in an effort to balance everything out, says Abrach. “Most people would benefit from cutting down on sodium, as research shows it can help lower blood pressure, while increasing potassium intake helps keep it in check.” You also need to consider your diet, as low-carb diets keep the blood sugar low, which affect the insulin levels. As a result, your body releases more sodium. “It’s a delicate balance that goes beyond just counting minerals,” she says.

Given these interactions, knowing when to supplement becomes crucial.

When you should actually take supplements

Here’s a simple rule: if you're pushing yourself hard for over an hour or working out in the heat, it's time to refuel with electrolytes. Whenever you’re sweating buckets, you’re losing not just fluids but essential electrolytes too — and it’s key to replace both to keep your body in balance. For instance, Dubai-based cyclist and athlete Mariah Matthew, who cycles over 90km on weekends, needs to keep a couple of sachets handy. “I’m part of a group of cyclists, and we cycle for hours at a stretch on weekends. So, we do need to keep these sachets with us, as just water isn’t enough. However, that’s the only time I consume electrolytes; I don’t even consume it after a workout at the gym,” she says.

Explaining whether electrolyte supplements improve hydration more than water, Rahaf Mohammed Altowairqi, a Dubai-based clinical dietician says, “Yes, especially in situations where the body loses significant amounts of fluids and minerals, such as through sweating during exercise or illness. The sodium, potassium and magnesium help maintain the fluid balance, by regulating how the water moves in and out cells, which promotes better hydration.”

Overloading on magnesium can lead to diarrhea, and too much calcium can cause kidney stones. It's important to follow recommended dosages and only take supplements when necessary, - Rahaf Mohammed Altowairqi, Dubai-based clinical dietician

However, she emphasises that the supplements are typically more crucial for high-performance athletes or people involved in prolonged, or intense physical activity where substantial sweating occurs. “For casual exercisers, water alone is usually sufficient unless they are exercising in extreme heat, for extended periods, or have a diet that is low in electrolytes,” she says.

It’s important to keep in mind the delicate balance of electrolytes in your system, because consuming too many electrolyte supplements might just be rather harmful to your health.

The risk of overdoing it

Remember, too much of a good thing can turn sour — finding that sweet spot is essential. It’s the same with electrolytes: They are crucial for your health, but overdoing it can backfire, leading to toxicity in the system.

For instance, excess sodium can lead to high blood pressure, while too much potassium can cause heart issues, resulting in irregular heartbeats explain Altowairqui and Dempt. Excess sodium can lead to water retention, which increases blood volume and, consequently, blood pressure. “Overloading on magnesium can lead to diarrhea, and too much calcium can cause kidney stones. It's important to follow recommended dosages and only take supplements when necessary,” adds Altowairqui.

The bottom line…

Electrolytes from natural food sources like fruits such as bananas, oranges, vegetables, and dairy are often more balanced and accompanied by other beneficial nutrients like vitamins and fiber. Image Credit: Shutterstock

As the specialists reassure, if you’re maintaining a balanced diet and not sweating excessively, you really don’t have to worry about your electrolyte intake. A healthy diet, rich in variety of foods, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and high-quality proteins, are always a good source of electrolytes. Moreover, some hydrating foods often go unnoticed as a great sources of electrolytes. For instance, yoghurt is packed with potassium and magnesium. Other excellent sources of magnesium include leafy greens, nuts, seeds, dark chocolate, and whole grains, while bananas, avocados, and coconut water can help replenish your potassium levels.

Altowairqui, says, “Electrolytes from natural food sources like fruits such as bananas, oranges, vegetables, and dairy are often more balanced and accompanied by other beneficial nutrients like vitamins and fiber. Supplements, on the other hand, provide a quick, targeted boost of specific electrolytes, but they lack the broad nutritional benefits of whole foods. For most people, a balanced diet can usually provide enough electrolytes without the need for supplementation.”