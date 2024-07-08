Jenna Hilda, an American expat, recalls a grim episode of waiting for her friend to find the house keys so they could go home. Unable to bear the heat much longer, the two bickered for over thirty minutes, till they finally gave up out of sheer exhaustion and had to get some water to cool down.

That’s what the heat does to us: It’s scorching for the skin and it fries your emotions too. Rationality takes a toss, as expat Nisha Singh, a corporate communications professional, attests. Everything seems slower and drawn out. “You start believing that people are actually being slow to annoy you,” she says, admitting her frustration has gotten out of hand.

However, the impact of heat goes beyond just momentary snappishness: It has deep psychological implications too.

What research says

During hot summers, the stress hormones are triggered, prompting people to feel more aggressive, than usual. Image Credit: Shutterstock

As CB Binu, a Sharjah-based neuropsychiatrist from the Al Fasht Medical Centre, elaborates, extreme heat is linked to stress, anxiety and irritability. There is an increase in the levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, which is induced by rising temperatures. The stress hormones are triggered, prompting people to feel more aggressive, than usual. Moreover, the parasympathetic nervous system, responsible for promoting calm and relaxation, becomes less active at higher temperatures. And so, we become more vulnerable in stressful conditions. As he explains, the other common side-effects of heat on mental health include listlessness, changes in sleep patterns, anxiety and even depression.

Moreover, research also shows how temperature extremes influence everything from your regular daily mood, to the probability of experiencing an acute mental health crisis.

For instance, a study published in the American medical journal, JAMA Psychiatry in 2022, studied the medical records of more than 2.2 million adults who visited emergency departments from 2,775 counties across the United States between 2010 and 2019. The researchers learned that there were about 8 per cent more emergency department visits for mental health concerns on the hottest days of summer, than there were on the cooler days. Not just this, emergency visits for anxiety and mood disorders, all increased in proportion with the temperature.

Another 2021 study titled The influence of weather on the course of bipolar disorder: A systematic review, published in the academic journal, The European Journal of Psychiatry, observed that higher temperatures could trigger relapses in people with bipolar disorder. An American survey published in the academic journal Environmental Research,, between 2008 and 2015 found that when the temperatures exceeded 50 degrees, people were less joyful, and there was an increase of stress, anger and fatigue.

‘The sheer discomfort of heat’

Intense heat causes immense physical and psychological discomfort, leaving everyone feeling worse for wear. As Elizah Andrews, a Dubai-based neuropsychiatrist elaborates, when you’re in such a state, your body gets zapped of energy as it tries to cool down. “And so, your resilience is lowered. Your body is going through immense stress during a particular heatwave, and is trying to regulate its temperature. This fuels further stress and even leads to inflammation in the body,” she says. Worse, people who already have pre-existing mental health conditions, become further vulnerable to more stress, too.

Andrews adds, “Research also suggests that heat may cause an imbalance in brain signaling or inflammation in the brain. However, a more relatable theory, is that heat disrupts sleep patterns, which causes cognitive problems in terms of decision-making, concentration and problem-solving.”

This warm weather, causes discomfort and sweating and disrupts sleep with frequent night-time awakenings, leaving you exhausted and unrested in the morning.

How increased temperatures lead to fractured sleep patterns

Such warm conditions can significantly impact areas of the brain responsible for decision-making and problem-solving. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Lizzie McKellen, a Dubai-based British expat, recalls a particularly brutal summer in England, where the air conditioner was just not enough. “I was staying in a small room that barely had any ventilation. So, when it grew hot, it was just unbearable,” she says, adding that she was plagued by migraines, and fatigue. “I couldn’t sleep, and this just destroyed my concentration,” explains McKellen. “I was just so unpleasant, annoyed, tired and ready to lash out at everyone, because I could barely sleep.” The words in books were just swimming in front of her as she says: Nothing made sense.

Such conditions can significantly impact areas of the brain responsible for decision-making and problem-solving, explains Binu. “When you are not sleeping well, your hormones can get thrown off balance and the cortisol levels increase, leading to palpitations, nausea and fatigue similar to a panic attacks,” he says. “Even if you do fall asleep, the warmer temperatures can prevent you from reaching the deeper, more restorative stages of sleep, specifically slow-wave sleep and REM sleep, which are crucial for physical and mental rejuvenation.” Fractured sleep patterns result in gradual cognitive impairment and a lack of focus as well, he says.

When you are not sleeping well, your hormones can get thrown off balance and the cortisol levels increase, leading to palpitations, nausea and fatigue similar to a panic attacks..... - CB Binu, neuropsychiatrist, Sharjah

There are clear scientific reasons behind it as the psychologists explain: Our bodies have a natural internal temperature that needs to be maintained for optimal functioning. When it's hot, the body works harder to shed heat through sweating and vasodilation, which means increasing blood flow to the skin. This strained effort disrupts the natural temperature drop that happens before sleep. Moreover, increased temperatures affect the regulation of melatonin, the sleep hormone. “Cooler temperatures increase melatonin production, signaling to the body that it's time to sleep. On the other hand, hotter temperatures hinder the release of melatonin, making it harder to fall asleep,” adds Andrews.

How heat triggers aggression

The reason behind the moodiness and aggression in hot weather, comes down to the decreased levels of serotonin, explains Andrews. Serotonin is often referred to as the ‘feel-good’ chemical, as it contributes to feelings of happiness, well-being, and calm.

So, when the body gets hot, it prioritises maintaining a healthy internal temperature, which means diverting resources away from other functions, including the production and regulation of serotonin. “In case of extremely hot weather, there is a decrease in the serotonin levels,” adds Andrews. “This occurs as the body is prioritising sweating and blood flow regulation over serotonin production.”

These fluctuations in serotonin affect your mood, which leads to people becoming more irritable. “This is just one reason why tempers flare more easily in hot weather,” she says. These changes in serotonin also affect appetite and digestion, which upset your eating habits and cause digestive issues during hot weather, further fueling fatigue and exhaustion.

How you can prevent the heat from affecting you psychologically

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid sugary drinks, which dehydrate you. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Binu and Andrews share some tips on how to prevent heat from affecting you:

Stay hydrated

This is essential. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid sugary drinks, which dehydrate you. Wear loose, breathable clothing made from natural fibers like cotton or linen. Take cool showers or bathe to lower your body temperature.

Limit strenuous activity

Avoid exercising or working outdoors during the hottest parts of the day. If you must be outside, take breaks in air-conditioned spaces and prioritise shade.

Prioritise rest and relaxation

Get enough sleep. Aim for 7 to 8 hours of quality sleep each night. Ensure your bedroom is cool and dark, which is necessary for a good night’s sleep. Consider using blackout curtains and a fan if air conditioning isn't available.

Adjust your habits:

Schedule errands and outdoor activities for cooler mornings or evenings when possible. Avoid rushing around in the heat, as that can lead to frustration.