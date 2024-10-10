When someone says these three seemingly casual words to you in office, you know that you might have just found a safe space. It might not even be lunch; it could be just a few minutes of sipping tea or coffee, before both of you rush back to work. Sometimes, even the words, “Have you had lunch”, can bring a little colour to a grey day.

You realise that you aren’t as alone as you thought.

And, considering we spend most of our day at work, we do need these little soft touches of friendship and camaraderie. It’s comfort and calm amidst the storm of deadlines, targets, and an avalanche of calls and emails. These interpersonal relationships make a world of a difference, and have a profound effect on your mental health, as Abu Dhabi-based Cristina Camille, an American expat and marketing manager vouches. “You also need that support system, not just for the sake of collaboration, teamwork purposes, or resolving problems, but for yourself, too. There is strength in knowing that you have people around you, who have your back, and with whom you can unwind, when the day just gets too much,” she says.

A smile, gesture can really turn the day around

Recalling her own stories, Camille remembers being at workplaces where she enjoyed her work and excelled at it, but the loneliness felt oppressive. The interpersonal relationships felt distinctly clinical; conversations were limited to work and deadlines. “It wears you down, especially on some days, when you just need a little cheer, conversation and friendship,” says Camille. “The loneliness can really push you over the edge.”

And yet, it’s these interpersonal relationships that can really pull a person out of the abyss, as well. Sharika Ram, a Dubai-based media professional remembers some particularly tough days at work. “Everything became overwhelming — the work, the deadlines, and the sense that I just couldn’t find my place there. Yet, it took one friendly smile to kickstart a work friendship that really stopped me from leaving, and somehow knowing that I now had a friend, I was able to work better, listen to advice on how to manage my work days, and just generally, feel safe and less harrowed.”

Your mental health at the workplace is deeply impacted by how valued and supported you feel, says Smita Malwe, a Dubai-based public relations manager. “When we receive genuine care and recognition from colleagues, it really fuels our confidence and motivation, enabling us to work harder, and more creatively. Moreover, just showing appreciation and empathy toward others creates a supportive environment that uplifts everyone’s mental well-being,” she adds. It doesn’t matter what your role is, what matters is whether you feel appreciated and understood, explains Malwe.

The camaraderie we build is essential, as you become close allies, especially during difficult times. It strengthens communication, be it approaching a manager, or asking a teammate for a little more effort, or even understanding that a co-worker’s bad mood isn’t personal. As Malwe adds, emotions are what connect you to others, and it’s important to use them to strengthen relationships, instead of letting them create rifts.

And that’s why, a sense of trust is essential.

Building trust and emotional support

Trust, it’s what friends do, to quote the sage fish Dory from Finding Nemo. And no relationship, workplace or otherwise, can function properly without trust.

Dubai-based business psychologist Lucy Bolton elaborates on the importance of connections in the workplace, “I’ve often seen how the quality of connections between team members in the workplace can influence someone else’s sense of belonging, stability and job satisfaction. Think about how open you can be with your team members at work. If you feel overwhelmed, do you feel comfortable raising concerns without judgement?”

Otherwise, the lack of trust can create a toxic environment where collaboration suffers. To combat this, leaders must take an active role in cultivating connections within their teams. According to Bolton, in contrast, when team members feel that their colleagues genuinely support them, it creates a sense of psychological safety — an essential factor for mental well-being. This feeling of safety allows people to express concerns, take risks, and collaborate freely without fear of judgment or penalties. In fast-paced workplaces, a cohesive team enhances not only performance but also individual and organizational well-being. Amid tight deadlines and long hours, feelings of support and trust among coworkers can reduce anxiety and bolster confidence, enabling authenticity at work.

‘A safety net’

As Namya Gokhale, a workplace mentor and stress specialist from Dubai explains, when trust exists, teams move beyond just mere professional transactions. Without this trust, colleagues often hold back their true concerns, whether it’s about their workload, personal challenges, or internal conflicts, which can result in unresolved tensions that grow into bigger issues, creating tension and rifts over time. “In workplaces where trust is nurtured, people are more likely to offer support, recognising when a colleague is struggling and stepping in—either by assisting with tasks or by simply being a good listener. This kind of emotional support is crucial because it provides a safety net during overwhelming times. For example, when a team member knows they can rely on others to help balance a heavy workload or offer a sympathetic ear, it reduces stress and builds resilience.

So how does one build this trust? As specialists suggest, it’s essential to cultivate an environment that promotes transparency while also exemplifying integrity. “When people are honest and consistent in actions and decisions, it sets a standard for the team and encourages others to do the same. Moreover, when you say you will do something, make sure to follow through. Reliability builds confidence in your colleagues that you can be counted on,” adds Gokhale. Nidhi Kumar, Specialist Psychiatry, Aster Clinic, Al Muteena advises a few more 'dos' and 'donts'. Avoid excessive criticism, backbiting, and interfering in someone else's work and life, else the environment turns claustrophobic and suffocating. You should know where to draw the line, and not invade personal space either.

Moreover, people also need to know that you keep to your word and can be relied on. If you keep changing your stance and try to please everyone, people catch those inconsistencies, and soon you project an image of a person who cannot be trusted. This foundation of trust is crucial, not just among colleagues but also in the role of leaders who can foster these connections.

How leaders can cultivate connection

Workplace relationships don’t develop in a vacuum; they need to be nurtured. And that’s where leaders need to step in, explains Gokhale. This nurturing often begins with leaders who set the tone for team cohesion through their actions and attitudes. A leader plays an important role in fostering connection between the team, through open communication and social interactions. And so, they help build an environment, where people feel comfortable connecting with each other, without the fear of judgment or worry.

Bolton adds, “Leaders who prioritise psychological safety create teams, that are not only more productive, but also more supportive. It’s about building an environment where people feel safe to express themselves and take risks without the fear of retribution. It fuels creativity and collaboration.”

In fact, Danielle Louise, a sales manager in Dubai, highlights the importance of a leader with her own experience. “We were a very disjointed, and fragmented team at first. We rarely saw eye-to-eye, and just fought with each other. Sometimes people were ready to throw the other under the bus, without much care of what it would do for our teamwork. Our earlier leader was deeply ineffective and would take sides, and that created more tension. The work quality was low, and we were in trouble all the time. And then, we got a new manager. She noticed the deep-rooted, systemic problems in our team, and how no one really had each other’s back, at all. She worked really hard with each and every one of us, to iron out all the problems, discussed with us regularly, forced us into team-building activities, and team lunches. It took months, but finally, we could call ourselves, a team,” remembers Louise. The work quality witnessed a drastic improvement, too.

It was a ripple effect. The workplace that once symbolised drudgery and irritation, was now a place of comfort and cheer. “It felt somewhat magical? We even started having lunch together. And in front of everyone else, we had a united front, so no one could really attack us individually,” says Louise.

Modelling positive behaviour

And so, when leaders model positive behaviour — such as showing empathy, being approachable, and recognising the contributions of their team members — it sets the tone for others to follow. Gokhale elaborates on how this can be achieved. “For instance, leaders should openly discuss their own mental health and well-being, demonstrating that it’s acceptable to talk about mental health struggles. This normalises the conversation and encourages others to do the same. Moreover, they should establish channels for employees to discuss mental health issues openly, whether through one-on-one meetings, team discussions, anonymous feedback systems, or an open-door policy. All these factors contribute to creating psychological safety.”

Finally, leaders need to regularly assess the overall mental health climate in the workplace and identify areas for improvement. In this regard, the company needs to step up too, and empower both leaders and the employees. Jacob Drake, CEO of Karaneef Communications in Dubai also stresses on the importance of different modules and programs, that discuss conflict resolution in order to create a positive environment too. Moreover, the mental health of an organisation can improve vastly, if a person knows that the company cares enough to invest in them, and that they care about their future. "This leads to an echo effect, where the community just grows stronger. A person should feel motivated when coming to work," he says.

And so, as Drake says, by implementing these strategies, leaders and managers create a more open and supportive culture regarding mental health. This not only helps employee well-being but also contributes to a more engaged, productive, and resilient workforce. Ultimately, a supportive environment encourages employees to prioritise their mental health, leading to better outcomes for both individuals and the organisation as a whole.

Connections help you flourish

At the end of the day, the strength of workplace relationships lies in their ability to turn a stressful workday into a manageable one. It’s the feeling of knowing that you’re not alone in the trenches, that someone’s got your back, and that a quick chat with a colleague can lighten the load, summarises Bolton.