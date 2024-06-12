Taking the matchstick to ourselves

It is a coping mechanism. We do what we can to protect ourselves, be it in a healthy or an unhealthy way. Image Credit: Pexels.com

Take the example of Dubai-based Isla Brian (name changed on request), an American expat and aspiring author. In 2020, her relationship of seven years was culminating in an engagement that ordinarily should have been a cause of celebration. Yet, anxious thoughts persisted. She explains, “We were just not compatible. Despite this, I kept telling myself I had to see it through, that I was fortunate to have found someone."

While they constantly disagreed, she convinced herself these were normal couple squabbles. She dismissed her own doubts about their future as mere overreactions. Brian’s convictions wavered by the engagement, and finally, she decided to end the relationship. “I had been deceiving myself for years, that this was what I wanted. I kept trying to normalise the incompatibility,” she says.

The bottled emotions broke free, at long last, and she took several years to ‘find herself’ again. “I had to learn to trust myself, before anyone else,” adds Brian.

This chronic self-doubt leads to self-handicapping, increased stress and anxiety. This is quite often learned through experiences, where someone’s worthiness of love or approval is continually questioned... - Cakil Agnew, Associate Professor of Psychology at Heriot-Watt University Dubai

This plaguing sense of self-doubt, as showed with Brian, doesn’t leave most of us. We know we aren’t happy: Yet we tell ourselves that we are at fault. We need to be better. And this chronic self-doubt, leads to poor decision-making. Cazil Agnew, Associate Professor of Psychology at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, explains it as, “It leads to self-handicapping, increased stress and anxiety. This is quite often learned through experiences, where someone’s worthiness of love or approval is continually questioned.”

A coping mechanism

Lying to ourselves isn’t the solution, clearly. Yet, why do we continue to do so? As the experts explain, it’s our brain’s knee-jerk reaction to pain. We prefer to not feel negative emotions; it’s easier than facing them.

Dr Joseph El Khoury, chief of psychiatry and behavioural health at American Hospital Dubai, had earlier told Gulf News, “It is a coping mechanism. We do what we can to protect ourselves, be it in a healthy or an unhealthy way. You assume adults would be aware of their feelings – what we call emotional maturity – but that is not always the case.”

Self-gaslighting is a way of maintaining comfort, avoiding conflict and protecting our fractured self-esteem, adds Fiona Rees, a Dubai-based psychologist and British expat. “It hurts to face the reality. Sometimes, it requires us to admit faults, which upsets our own self-esteem further. It can allow us to shift blame, make excuses, and avoid feeling responsible for the negativity.” We prefer to downplay the problem, in the hope of minimising the overwhelming intense emotions. “We’ll try to maintain a sense of normalcy, even if it’s false.”

Needless to say, this can have harmful repercussions. By constantly silencing our intuition and downplaying our feelings, we lose faith in our own judgment. This can make it difficult to make good decisions in the future, adds Rees. The underlying issues of anxiety continues to simmer and by avoiding the truth, we delay taking action to amend the situation.

‘A deep-seated sense of inadequacy’

Why do we gaslight ourselves so much? A lot of it stems from upbringing, and formative early experiences.

People who were taught during their formative years that their perceptions were incorrect, invalidated, or repeatedly criticised and dismissed may grow to distrust their own judgement.... - Waleed Alomar, Specialist Psychiatry, Medcare Hospital Sharjah

Quite often, this self-doubt is fueled in an environment where affection depended on achievements or specific behaviours, which instills the belief that worth must be proven, explains Agnew. Moreover, if caregivers generate doubt, instead of offering support, it leads to a deep-seated sense of inadequacy. Waleed Alomar, a psychiatrist at Medcare Sharjah adds to this, “People who were taught during their formative years that their perceptions were incorrect, invalidated, or repeatedly criticised and dismissed may grow to distrust their own judgement.”

Agnew elaborates, “Such experiences create a craving for affection and validation, hiding one's true self and reinforcing the cycle of self-doubt. These learned behaviours act as a defence mechanism, protecting people from potential failure or rejection, but also impeding their ability to make sound decisions and achieve their full potential.” This could result in the cycle of perfectionism, where people who have perfectionist tendencies could be self-critical all the time, fearing failure and setting unrealistic expectations for themselves.

People who have perfectionist tendencies could be self-critical all the time, fearing failure and setting unrealistic expectations for themselves. Image Credit: Pexels.com

Cynthia Edwards, an American marketing professional living in Abu Dhabi (name changed on request), recalls the pursuit of perfection turning self-destructive. Raised to believe anything short of excellence was a failure, Edwards internalised this pressure. "I equated a lack of praise with inadequacy," she explains. "I constantly told myself I needed to work harder, that my efforts weren't enough." This relentless self-criticism fueled a relentless work ethic. She pushed herself to breaking point, neglecting sleep and basic needs to achieve an impossible standard. The consequences were severe. Exhausted and overworked, a simple fall at an event led to hospitalisation for several days.

It has been a long journey since 2022 for Edwards, but she says she's doing better now, even though the struggle continues at times.

How do we overcome this tendency to self-gaslight?

As Vedrana Mladina, clinical psychologist, associate director of counseling at New York University, Abu Dhabi, explains, it’s healthy to have a healthy amount of self-doubts and be mildly critical of ourselves. However, when it goes over into self-deprecating and self-diminishing direction, that’s when the effect starts to be reversed.

It's healthy to have a healthy amount of self-doubts and be mildly critical of ourselves. However, when it goes over into self-deprecating and self-diminishing direction, that’s when the effect starts to be reversed... - Vedrana Mladina, clinical psychologist, associate director of counseling at New York University, Abu Dhabi

Recognising the roots of self-doubt and beliefs behind self-gaslighting is the first step towards overcoming it. As Agnew says, “Identifying where these beliefs originate, surrounding yourself with supportive others who serve as your cheerleaders, changing negative self-talk by acknowledging achievements and skills, practising self-compassion and setting realistic goals to boost confidence, and prioritising personal growth can be listed as few strategies to counter these feelings and enhance our confidence in ourselves and our abilities.”

Here are a few tips to break free from the cycle of self-inflicted abuse, as Rees explains.

Recognise the signs:

• Inner critic: Notice that nagging voice telling you ‘you're overreacting’ or ‘it's not that bad.’

• Minimising feelings: You downplay your emotions and convince yourself things aren't a big deal.

• Shifting blame: You take responsibility for someone else's actions or behaviour.

• Making excuses: You justify unhealthy situations or downplay red flags.

Challenge your thoughts:

• Question the narrative: When that inner critic speaks, ask yourself ‘Is this true?’ ‘Is there another way to look at this?’

• Gather evidence: Look for proof that supports your initial concerns, not just justifications.

• Validate your feelings: Acknowledge your emotions as valid. It's okay to feel upset or unhappy.

• Remember, your perspective is just as valuable as anyone else's. Even when viewpoints differ, all sides deserve to be heard and understood.

• Trust your gut. No means no. Don't let others pressure you into feeling differently. You have the voice to say no, and the strength to follow through.

• The key is to keep learning and exploring. Dive into books and articles to understand the emotions. Don't underestimate the power of honest feedback, either. Sometimes, those we're not as close to can offer a fresh perspective, helping you see yourself more clearly.