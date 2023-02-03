Beach Bar, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa

Raise a toast to love in a romantic setting with delicious feasts, dining under the night sky on the grounds of this iconic venue. Indulge in an extravagant three-course meal overlooking the breathtaking Arabian Gulf whilst waves crash on the shore; this place promises an unforgettable way to say, ‘I love you’.

Call: 04 316 5555

Bombay Borough_Lifestyle Shot Image Credit: Supplied

Bombay Borough

In celebration of love, Bombay Borough, the all-day eatery in DIFC, will be launching an exclusive set menu for Valentine’s Day. The new 6-course menu promises an exciting culinary journey that combines unique flavours from all over India with a fresh twist and an intimate setting. The menu will be available all day from 14th - 19th February, 2023.

Price: Dh650 per couple.

Contact: 054 995 8296, reservations@bombayborough.ae

Kasturi, Jumeirah Golf Estates Image Credit: Supplied

Jumeirah Golf Estates

Celebrate the most romantic day of the year with your loved one in style at the Jumeirah Golf Estates with irresistible Valentine’s Day themed menus. Indulge in authentic Italian favourites at Bussola or experience an Indian flair at Kasturi as you dine against the backdrop of the golf course’s lush greenery.

Diners will be welcomed to the Italian culinary haven that is Bussola where a four-course Valentine’s set menu awaits to tantalise the tastebuds.

The fine dining hotspots are located in the Jumeirah Golf Estates’ clubhouse, offering an intimate setting for a truly unforgettable celebration of love.

Contact: jgedining@dubaigolf.com, or call 04 586 7795.

Toro Toro, Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel Image Credit: Supplied

Toro Toro, Grosvenor House

Treat your loved one to a delectable meal at this Pan-Latin American Restaurant. Relish a three-course meal and a memorable dining experience with traditional South American flavours. Receive a complimentary gift voucher for a relaxing spa treatment at B/Attitude Spa, restoring balance to the body and mind.

Price: Dh999 for a three-course set menu, including his and her spa treatment gift

Call: 04 317 6000

Park Hyatt Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Resort

Set at the edge of the creek, beside an old tree with lovers’ names engraved on it, the Love Bench offers an extraordinary experience for a valentine celebration. Book a Couple’s Aperitivo and watch the sunset glimmer over the waters while you enjoy at this romantic spot with your partner.

Price: Dh1,500 per couple throughout February, upon booking via NOEPE, you get a some goodies.

Call: 04 602 1814

Liwan, Swissotel Al Ghurair Image Credit: Supplied

Liwan, Swissotel Al Ghurair

Indulge in a candle-lit dinner, a specially created 4-course menu and a bottle of non-alcoholic sparkling juice with your beloved amidst the beautiful outdoor or indoor setting of Liwan.

Price: Dh199 per couple, and Dh549 includes a 60-minute couple treatment at the award-winning Swissotel Spa.

Call: 04 293 3270

The Observatory Bar & Grill, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites Image Credit: Suppied

The Observatory Bar & Grill, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites

Treat your loved one to a romantic experience for a Valentine’s Day they won’t forget. Indulge in a luxurious 3-course set menu specially curated for the occasion while toasting the night away against the stunning panoramic views of Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah.

Price: Starts at Dh650 per couple.

Call: 04 319 4000

jones the grocer Image Credit: Supplied

Jones the Grocer

This Valentine’s Day, Jones the Grocer invites couples to use their imaginations to create a sweet and romantic experience of their own. With a 3-course dining experience with art, sharing platters, and specially curated beverages along with a live Latin band, Artfem and Jones the Grocer are offering couples a Valentine’s Day special. It’s all perfectly combined with the beautiful greenery of Emirates Golf Club from, 7:30pm – 10pm on 14th February.

Price: Dh1050 per couple (with painting), and Dh650 per couple (without painting).

Contact: 04 417 9999

By the beach or pool, Cove Beach Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

By the beach or pool, Cove Beach Dubai

Couples can step into a culinary cupid journey that boasts Valentine’s Special four-course sharing menu, including four hours of unlimited premium beverages and live entertainment by DJ Mitchel and Sir Taz to set the romantic mood. Couples can reserve Jacuzzi and Cabanas in advance.

Price: Dh1,999

Call: 050 454 6920

Eunoia34 Image Credit: Supplied

Eunoia by Carine

Picturesque Hyatt Centric Jumeirah at La Mer is home to celebrated Chef Izu Ani’s latest culinary journey of French Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, Eunoia by Carine. This Valentine’s Day, relax and soak in the ocean views at the outdoor alfresco terrace with uninterrupted premier views.

A special set menu, designed to share between a couple, created by Chef Izu Ani is quite the culinary experience to celebrate the moment.

Dine under the stars with breathtaking ocean views and imaginative French Mediterranean dishes in a romantic setting.

Price: Starts from Dh550 per person.

Contact: booknow@eunoiabycarine.ae / 04 302 1241

Khyber, Dukes The Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel Image Credit: Supplied

Khyber, Dukes The Palm

Enjoy a lavish, finely crafted six-course set menu with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, and stunning views of the Palm Jumeirah to mark an unforgettable evening.

Price: Dh400 per couple; Dh500 per couple: consists of a 6-course non-vegetarian set menu.

Call: 04 455 1101

PRATO, Trump International Golf Club, Damac Hills Image Credit: Supplied

PRATO, Trump International Golf Club, Damac Hills

Spoil your other half with a special 3-course set menu at this exquisite Italian Restaurant, with romantic settings, and a delightful dinner in an elegant venue.

Price: Dh350 per person for guests, Dh295 per person for members.

Call: 04 245 3988

Black Tap Image Credit: Supplied

Black Tap

This Valentine’s Day, a special offer awaits at Black Tap. Diners can experience the new limited-edition Valentine CrazyShake along with the legendary Truffle Steak Burger.

On from Feb 10 to 16th, at the Black Tap outlets in Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall.

Price: Dh69 for Valentine CrazyShake and Dh120 for The Truffle Steak Burger.

Raffles The Palm Image Credit: Supplied

Piatti by The Beach, Raffles The Palm

Celebrations here take your romance to new heights; the Southern Italian Coast’s unparalleled charm, the Mediterranean’s ambience, and dining by flickering candlelight against Dubai’s iconic skyline backdrop will surely make it an evening to remember.

Price: Dh2,500, including four-course menu and beverages served by a personal butler.

Call: 04 248 8889

IC RAK Dinner under the stars Image Credit: Supplied

NoHo Bar and Grill, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa

Enjoy a romantic dinner in the New York-inspired neo-brasserie settings, with a set menu including a delectable Eternal Rose dessert and live entertainment.

Price: Dh500 per couple.

Call: 07 202 6666

JA The Resort - Kinara Image Credit: Supplied

Kinara by Vikas Khanna, JA The Resort

Celebrate love with the medium of food and drink, and indulge in the chef’s specially curated Valentine’s Day set menu, including a four-course menu which takes inspiration from epic sagas.

Price: Dh599 per couple for a 4-course menu.

Call: 04 814 5604

Al Jaddaf - Timo Image Credit: Supplied

Timo, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel

With charming interiors and glamorous décor - indoor and outdoor seating options, pamper your special someone with an intimate dinner with authentic Italian cuisine. Enjoy culinary delicacies from a specially curated 4-course set menu accompanied by delicious beverages to sip on.

Price: Starts at Dh220 per person with soft beverages.

Call: 04 596 2222

Toshi

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Toshi in Grand Millennium Dubai Barsha Heights where you and your loved one can enjoy the evening with live music and a delicious 5-course meal including unlimited sushi. On from 6.30pm to 11pm.

Price: Dh700 per couple includes a complimentary dessert and a charming red rose.

Contact: 04 423 4170; WhatsApp 058 821 9008

Summersalt by Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem

Enjoy the sun setting over the horizon whilst dining on exquisite Japanese - Peruvian food, a 5-course Sharing Set Menu at this beautiful restaurant with the most stunning view in Dubai. Romantic ambience, DJ with a live saxophonist and singer, set the tone for a Valentine’s to remember.

Price: Dh1000 per couple, set menu and a la carte available. Rervation and prepayment required.

Call: 800 323232

The Restaurant, Address Beach Resort

Enjoy an unrivalled selection of delicious international eats served buffet style, making this venue a perfect date night location. Fall in love with the abundance of tasty cuisine with a new style of cuisine served up each night of the week.

Price: Dh298 per couple with every night a different theme and style of cuisine, 13th to 20th February from 6.30 pm to 11.00 pm

Call: 04 879 8866

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Escape from the hustle and bustle of city life at one of the Abu Dhabi’s most stunning islands – Saadiyat Island with a sumptuous romantic dinner menu curated by TEAN restaurant’s talented chefs.

Timings: Tuesday, 14th February from 6pm to 11pm.

Price: Dh4,999 per couple.

Contact: 811 4342

Turquoise Restaurant, Rixos Premium Dubai

Gift your partner a romantic evening, indulging in delectable Turkish-inspired international cuisine.

Price: Starts at Dh465 for a couple.

Call: 04 520 0000

Acres Grill House, Yas Acres Golf & Country Club

With gorgeous views overlooking the verdant green course and its stunning lakes, Acres Grill House offers the perfect backdrop for couples to fall further in love whilst sipping on a selection of beverages and enjoying a four-course set menu and listening to the romantic tunes of a live jazz band.

Price: Starts at Dh399 per couple for a 3-course meal