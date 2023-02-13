La Marquise Jewellery and MRM have launched ‘MRM, the Heritage Collection’ a proud ode to the archaeological discoveries at the Saruq Al Hadid site, located in the Rub al-Khali desert.
MRM is the prestigious brand that retails exclusive jewellery pieces amongst other memorabilia.
For nearly a decade, La Marquise Jewellery has been fine-tuning a first-of-its-kind jewellery collection that embodies the remarkable treasures that have been uncovered at the site.
Saruq Al Hadid, which directly translates to ‘the way of iron’, is an area that is located in the northern edge of the Rub al-Khali desert. Numerous objects have been excavated from the site, which was once a center for metalworks around 3,000 years ago. Saruq Al Hadid was discovered by chance in 2002.
The findings are cited as one of the greatest archaeological discoveries to come out of the region in recent years, providing a fresh insight into the past and an opportunity to pay tribute to a golden age of UAE craftsmanship and design.
Using references from these findings, La Marquise has explored various design routes to celebrate the site and long-lost heritage of the region.
All gold findings were studied in detail and replicas of each piece were made with exacting dimensions. The stunning collection from La Marquise comprises an imperial amalgamation of hand-cut and polished gemstones and 18K gold, paying homage to a 3,000-year-old heritage.
Using vibrant gemstones, natural white diamonds and excellent cuts including Green Malachite, Red Coral, Aqeeq, Freshwater Pearls and Mother of Pearl, which are all internationally sourced through ethical and responsible mines, these pieces are the true essence of heritage and luxury.
