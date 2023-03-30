Parisian luxury label Philippe Model introduced its Spring Summer 2023 collection to an exclusive gathering of sneaker heads.
Its latest line-up of exciting new products incorporates refined material and technology for enhanced comfort of the wearer. The launch was held in Philippe Model’s flagship store at Dubai Mall on 21st March, 2023.
Taking the concept of quality Italian craftsmanship to the next level with minimalistic designs that takes inspiration from the brand’s French heritage, Philippe Model’s SS23 collection preview is a manifesto of styles with an inimitable personality.
The new Spring Summer 2023 sneaker collection mixes classic and savoir-faire, sophistication and minimalism, offering a functional yet unmistakeable look for summer 2023! The blend of effortless and relaxed elegance adds a playful sense of style to your everyday look making these latest kicks a true icon of versatility.