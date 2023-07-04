Dubai: At 6pm on June 25, 2023, a sensational hip-hop dance ignited the stage at the Theatre in Mall of Emirates. The place was energised by three hundred teenage dancers, with the youngest performers being four years of age.

The event – the second Dubai Flower International Youth Dance Festival, was organised by the Sinfei Dance Training School in the UAE. The first event was held in the same location on August 28, 2022.

Young performers from China, the United Kingdom, Russia, Philippines and France showcased 29 performances including Chinese traditional dance, ballet, jazz and hip-hop.

Chinese dance Image Credit: Xuena Zhang/Gulf News Jazz performance Image Credit: Xuena Zhang/Gulf News Hip hop sequence Image Credit: Xuena Zhang/Gulf News Young performers in a movement-based performance Image Credit: Xuena Zhang/Gulf News Chinese dance storytelling Image Credit: Xuena Zhang/Gulf News Ballet performance Image Credit: Xuena Zhang/Gulf News View gallery as list

Xin Ying Sui, the principal of the organising school believes that the dance festival will make positive contributions to enriching the multiculturalism of the community.

Through the presentation of this art form, we will go beyond the barrier of language to communicate and understand each other. - Xin Ying Sui, the principal of the organising school.

“I’m proud and lucky to be able to contribute a little bit to the field of dance education in Dubai. Here, through the presentation of this art form, we will go beyond the barrier of language to communicate and understand each other. I hope today’s extravaganza shares the charm of dance with international audiences and dancers.”

The event was sponsored by multiple Chinese enterprises in the UAE, across sectors including food and beverage, real estate, education and media.

My dance is the 16th performance today. It’s a group dance with other 12 dancers – I cannot wait for our turn! - Jiayu Ouyang is a nine-year-old performer.

Jiayu Ouyang is a nine-year-old performer. She was excited for her Dunhuang dance performance at the festival. She said, “I’m nervous but excited at the same time. My dance is the 16th performance today. It’s a group dance with other 12 dancers – I cannot wait for our turn!”

Ouyang came to Dubai with her parents when she was three months old and is currently studying dance in the organising school.

What is Dunhuang dance? Dunhuang Dance is a form of Chinese dance which combines traditional culture and modern art. Dunhuang dance draws inspiration from the body movements in the Dunhuang grotto frescoes, and the musical instruments and music scores found in Dunhuang, Gansu province, West China, according to online reports.

Growing up in Dubai, Jianing Zou has been learning dancing for nearly five years now. “I turned ten years old this year. Today, I will give four group performances, including Mongolian dance, jazz dance and Chinese traditional dance. I want to thank all my teachers – Yaya, Huihui and Yiyi, they guided me in my performances and helped me a great deal.”

Celine Cruz participated in the vibrant opening hip-hop dance. The 26-year-old Filipino expatriate also helped in directing one of the hip-hop performances. “I didn’t expect the kids to be so good – they were fast in learning the dancing techniques.”

It’s amazing how this dancing community is tightly knit together. They preserve their traditional form of dances, which is important. - Celine Cruz works a full-time job in Dubai. Dancing is a side hobby for her.

Working a full-time job in Dubai, dancing is a side hobby for Cruz. “I really like the kids’ outfits – they put their hearts into selecting them. It’s also amazing how this dancing community is tightly knit together. They preserve their traditional form of dances, which is important.”

Each performance told its own emotions and stories. The dancers' movements were fluid and graceful. - Dubai-based Haijun Wang, is an independent events director.

Dubai-based Haijun Wang, is an independent events director. He watched the show from the beginning to end, “As an audience member, it was an unforgettable experience - I witnessed the unlimited potential of young dancers from all over the world. Each performance told its own emotions and stories. The dancers' movements were fluid and graceful - they blended perfectly with the music to create stunning visual effects.