Tell us how you celebrated Diwali.

For my family this was a very special Diwali. Our daughter-in-law, Akanksha, along with my wife Vandana Datar worked out various plans to make this Diwali celebration special. We shared our joy and happiness with our loved ones. We exchanged gifts and sweets. This was indeed a time of celebrations since all of us were coming together after a long gap. I loved meeting and exchanging pleasantries with my friends. I also exchanged my thoughts about Diwali to the younger generation. Over all, this Diwali helped to remove the darkness around us and ushered in good positive vibes, which I am sure will help all of us.

Image Credit: Supplied

For many, the celebrations this year were something they were looking forward to after the pandemic. How different was your celebrations this year compared to the previous two or three years?

Celebrations over the past few years were quite muted. The pandemic meant most of us had limitations when it came to meeting and interacting with our loved ones. So, this year’s Diwali celebrations brought in great excitement. There was much joy and happiness. Houses were well lit with festive lamps, streets were full of people celebrating with friends and family members. For us this year was a time of celebration and thanksgiving.

What was the highlight of this year’s celebrations?

The highlight was the presence of our daughter-in-law, Akanksha. It was her first time celebrating Diwali with us.

Tell us how you usually celebrate Diwali if you were in your hometown in India.

Celebrations are quite different in my hometown compared to in Dubai. We exchange sweets and gifts. It is mandatory to take the blessings of elders in the family. In my hometown, traditions associated with Diwali are given utmost importance and all steps are taken to ensure that the celebrations are in tune with them.

Al Adil staff too joined in the Diwali celebrations

What special arrangements were made at Al Adil stores for Diwali?