The leading fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, Apparel Group, has announced its strategic partnership with Forest Essentials, the prestigious Indian Luxury Ayurvedic brand. This partnership marks the brand's debut in the GCC region and is set to be a game-changer in the region's skincare market.

With this partnership, Forest Essentials will be able to leverage the Apparel Group's retail presence in the GCC region to gain a strong foothold and establish itself as a leader in the luxury Ayurvedic skincare segment.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group said, ‘’As a leading fashion retailer in the GCC and beyond, Apparel Group is committed to partnering with the world's most desirable brands to provide an unmatched shopping experience to our customers. We are confident that our partnership with Forest Essentials will enhance their presence in the GCC region, providing a new level of access to their luxurious Ayurvedic products. By leveraging our extensive retail network and expertise in the market, we aim to support Forest Essentials in solidifying its commercial status on a global scale. Our collaboration with Forest Essentials is a strategic move that aligns with our core values, and we look forward to bringing their rich heritage and commitment to sustainability to our loyal customers.’’

Samrath Bedi, Executive Director at Forest Essentials said, “The beauty industry is an integral presence across the GCC, with a diverse range of everyday essentials, luxury goods, and personal services. Such demand and innovation have put the beauty sector at the heart of the GCC economy, while also establishing a cultural footprint. The raised awareness around human rights and climate change has led their consumers to be more selective and demanding of business practices, by prioritizing brands that value transparency and are purpose-led in their messaging and authenticity. At Forest Essentials, we have always pioneered such values, and thus foraying into the GCC market, starting with Dubai works well with what our Brand stands for.”

The opening of Forest Essentials' first standalone store in the GCC at Dubai Hills in April 2023 is set to be a landmark event for skincare enthusiasts in the region. This 1000 sqft store will showcase the brand's complete range of skincare, haircare and body care products along with an exquisite range of gift boxes, offering a unique shopping experience to customers. The partnership between Forest Essentials and Apparel Group aims to open six more stores in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait over the next year.