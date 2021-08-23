Watch: Chilli challenge, can you handle it?
Gulf News Editors took the Korean spicy noodle challenge. The three contenders - Falah Gulzar, Assistant Social Media Editor, Seyyed Llata, Graphic Designer, and Bindu Rai, Entertainment Editor, were picked based on their mild, medium, and extreme spice tolerance. And, the instant noodles rate 6000 - 10,000 on the Scoville scale (For perspective, a bell pepper ranges between 0 to 100 on the Scoville scale). Then there was a surprise! We had the spiciest Korean sauce or the fire sauce - Buldak as an add-on. What happened after that? Watch, find out, and write to us about your spice tolerance at food@gulfnews.com