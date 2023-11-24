GSL Export brings a taste of Italy to the UAE market with a healthy twist

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, a presentation showcased Italian traditions at the Amunì restaurant in the Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai. The event was organised by GSL Export, an Italian association of small and medium-sized enterprises. The theme of the event was 'La Via Dei Sapori,' which means the path of flavours and aimed to promote Italian artisanal products in the UAE market.
The event was attended by prestigious guests from the food industry, including Michelin-starred fine-dining chefs from well-known Italian restaurants. Attendees also enjoyed the Italian food prepared by Executive Chef Alessandro Miceli.
The event perfectly represented the GSL mission, which is to connect small producers with international distributors and retailers. The goal of GSL Export is not only to export food to the UAE but also to promote healthy choices and a healthy way of living. The event was an opportunity to bring these two worlds together and promote awareness of the benefits of healthy living and authentic Italian cuisine.
The event also provided a platform for entrepreneurs to discuss their passion for their products and the uniqueness of their production techniques. An Italian nutritionist was also present to explain the properties of the Mediterranean Diet and its quality and benefits for a healthy way of living.
GSL Export is currently looking for a partner in the UAE who can understand the high level of artisanal food and help bring authentic Italian taste to UAE tables.
More information can be found at www.laviadeisapori.com, and GSL can be contacted at info@laviadeisapori.com or info@gslexport.it.