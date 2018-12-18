Indulge in a Polynesian-style Christmas at Lapita with a buffet spread, showcasing everything from a Polynesian Grill serving up Cigali lobster and lamb chops to turkey carving stations with all the trimmings including traditional stuffing and Yorkshire Puddings. Finish off with a dessert spread featuring homemade Polynesian Tonga toast and fried ice cream, as well as a comprehensive cheese board. The Lapita Carol Singers will set the mood, whilse kids will be fully entertained with gingerbread house decorating, a Christmas Piñata and maybe even a visit from the big man himself.