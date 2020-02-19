Chef Vikas Khanna. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Celebrity chef, author and filmmaker Vikas Khanna was in Dubai on Wednesday to announce his partnership with Abu Dhabi food and beverage brand Agthia.

The Michelin-starred chef attended the Gulfood 2020 at the Dubai World Trade Centre for the announcement, and will become a brand ambassador for Agthia’s Al Ain food range as well as Grand Mills flour in the UAE. The deal will see the New York-based chef use the brand’s food range in his recipes.

Tariq Ahmed Al Wahedi, CEO, Agthia Group PJSC along with Chef Vikas Khanna, Brand Ambassador for Al Ain foods and Grand Mills flour, visiting Agthia at Gulf Food at Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai. 19th Febbruary 2020. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

“The brand believes that nutrition should be tasty and easy, and the partnership with Vikas Khanna aims to further this philosophy,” Agthia said in a statement. “Vikas is a natural fit for endorsing our brands as he encourages consumers to make nutritious and healthier food choices. He has been associated with Smile Foundation, for leading campaigns for nutrition of children and many other noble causes. This fits in with our philosophy of community service.