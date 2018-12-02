When asked why he chose the Hatta region for this enterprise, he says, “I grew up in Hatta and the mountain environment is ideal for natural honey production. One of the unique things in Hatta is the winter season, which is like spring in Europe and the US. We are able to produce queen bees during the cooler months from November to March, when nobody else in the world can produce bees. Here, we simply use the Gulf climate to our benefit.”