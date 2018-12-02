After getting a degree in business studies, Ashwaq was initially employed as a physiotherapy assistant at Rashid Hospital. However, one day she spotted a cosmetic prosthetic lab at the hospital, where human body replacement parts were being made. “I became so interested in its activities that I requested a transfer to that lab and since then this has become my passion,” she says, adding, “With my years of experience in anaplastology, first through my work as a trainee with Atkins at Rashid Hospital and later through courses abroad that I pursued with the support of the government, I started Omniyati Prosthetics Arts Centre.