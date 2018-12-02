The company is now in talks with two large Italian shipyards — Benetti and Sanlorenzo — to supply boat owners with its linens. “I believe Carter & White did very well in this event as we were able to show the level of quality people are looking for,” he says. “Our designs are based on simplicity: basic white with different stitching colours, which was very attractive to a lot of the visitors.” The brand is also able to customise its products for consumers, who can choose the cotton they like — whether Egyptian standard or Giza cotton — as well as the colour, thread count and monogram embroidery.