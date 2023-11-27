12 food deals, new menus, ‘kids eat for free’ deals and more across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, for UAE Union Day celebration

Celebrate the spirit of unity and patriotism on the UAE's 52 Union Day with various delectable delights! Indulge in a culinary journey as restaurants across the UAE present exclusive food deals and discounts. From traditional Emirati flavours to international cuisines, savour the taste of togetherness with these special offerings that honour the nation's rich heritage.

Eva's Fusion, a modern Indian restaurant located in Millennium Place, Barsha Heights, is offering a 3-course meal discount in celebration of UAE Union Day from December 1st to December 3rd. You can enjoy a variety of classic Indian dishes with a modern twist, such as Signature Tandoori Lobster and Rosemary Chicken Tikka, as well as international options including Gambas Al Ajillo with Grilled Vegetables and Whole Peri Peri Grilled Chicken.

Celebrate UAE National Day weekend at Haze Lounge with Mediterranean-style pastas, sandwiches, and salads at an exclusive price. The offer is valid all day at TRYP by Wyndham Dubai from December 1 to December 3, 2023.

Bombay Borough, the Indian eatery in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) offers discounts on their five signature dishes from December 1 to December 3. Experience unique flavours from across the sub-continent with Froyo Papdi Chaat, Potli Samosa, Tandoor Roasted Corn, Siliguri Chicken Skewers, and Haleem Kulcha.

Siliguri chicken skewers Image Credit: Supplied

The Barfly at Buddha Bar, located in Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, has recently announced the launch of The Barfly Lunch. The new lunch experience, which starts on December 1, 2023, will serve a delectable selection of dishes crafted by the newly appointed chef, Renzo. It is the perfect setting for your weekend festivities. Guests can enjoy a set lunch menu every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Bombay Bungalow offers guests a complimentary Zaffran Pista Barfi dessert on UAE's Union Day, December 2. The menu features an extensive selection of salads, breakfast options, lunch favorites, and desserts.

Avli by Tashas, located in DIFC, is all set to launch its first ever chef collaboration with Athenian Saturday Lunch on December 2 and December 16. This collaboration will bring the celebratory taste of Greece to Dubai. Along with the Athenian Lunch, the venue will also be featuring a special project named 'Bakaliko.' Both the Athenian Lunch and Bakaliko will be available from 12 pm to 4 pm.

The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery, located in Wyndham Dubai Marina, is preparing for a special celebration. During the event, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in BBQ burgers and sandwiches at a discounted price. The restaurant will be serving up an American-style menu, which includes the refinements of European cooking, throughout the day from December 1 to December 3.

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi guests can enjoy a 52 per cent discount on food and soft beverages at Cyan Brasserie, the hotel's signature restaurant.

Sahha at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel offers a dinner buffet with classic Emirati dishes and international cuisine. Guests get 20 per cent savings at restaurants and children under 6 dine for free. The offer is available from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm. Children under 6 dine complimentary. Children between 6 and 12 years of age avail 50 percent off.

Pearl Lounge in Abu Dhabi offers sweet and savory delicacies embodying the nation's rich heritage and flavours. The event is from December 1 to December 3 and children below six dine for free while children between 6 to 12 years of age can avail a 50 per cent discount.

Hoof Cafe, the speciality coffee cafe, is launching its limited edition dessert Passion Fruit and Saffron Panna Cotta from November 30 to December 2 across the UAE.

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Mall is organising a ten-day celebration to honour the unity of the nation. The festivities will include cultural activities, live performances, decorations, and exciting retail collaborations throughout the mall. From December 1 to 4, visitors will be welcomed with complimentary traditional Arabic coffee and dates by Emirati Coffee, a local specialty coffee roastery and shop.