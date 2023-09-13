12 food deals in UAE: Mexican dishes, new Vietnamese restaurant, places with live music and more…

New restaurants, menu additions and food deals continue to be offered across the UAE and we have a list of the latest ones for foodies to indulge in.

New restaurants, dishes to try

A new branch of Vietnamese Foodies has opened its doors in Damac Mall. The location is set to cater to Al Barsha South residences in both dine-in and delivery and serve neighbourhoods such as Sustainable City, Damac Hills, Damac Hills 2, Mira Oasis, Townsquare, and more. The restaurant is also set to open a branch in Dubai Creek Residences, in December 2023. The restaurant is known for Vietnamese dishes such as Pho, dim sum, spring rolls, salads, and more.

Lebanese fine dining restaurant, Babel opened its doors at Dubai Mall's Fashion Avenue on August 28. Open every day from 12pm to 12am, diners can enjoy Lebanese delicacies such as mezze, grilled meats, and more.

Michelin-starred Armani Ristorante introduced its seasonal mushroom menu. Guests can try out dishes such as pioppini, with pioppini mushrooms on a parsley bun, herb mayonnaise and baby spinach as well as the mushroom risotto, and more. The menu is available till September 30.

Are you a fan of mushrooms? Try out the seasonal mushroom menu at Armani Ristorante. Image Credit: Supplied

Yummy Dosa now has pasta and sizzler options without the use of onions and garlic. Those looking to avoid those ingredients can try out their paneer shashlik, white sauce alfredo pasta, and more at their branches in Dubai and Sharjah.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah is celebrating the reopening of Social, an Italian restaurant at the property. The menu features antipasti, soups, pasta, and risotto, along with meat, fish, vegetarian dishes and more. Between September 1 and October 31, diners can try the ‘Blind Black Truffle’ tasting menu available during truffle season. They can choose from a five-course menu of truffle-themed dishes.

Gastropub, The Stables, recently reopened with new interiors and menu. They also have offers for guests to try. They host ladies’ night on Mondays from 7pm to 12am. Women can enjoy four selected beverages and live music. They also have interactive horse race screenings on Wednesdays, during which guests can play games.

The Coop House at Mirdif City Center is inviting guests to try out their coffee and food options. Visitors can enjoy pastries, pizzas, artisanal bread, salads and more.

Cantonese food

Michelin star recipient, Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, has offers for diners to try. Guests can enjoy the ‘Hakka Night Brunch’, which begins every Friday at 8pm. Guests can enjoy unlimited bites and drinks.

Try out the ‘Saturday Dim Sum, Then Sum Lunch’ at Hakkasan Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

For those who like dim sum, try out the ‘Saturday Dim Sum, Then Sum Lunch’. Every Saturday from 12 to 3:30pm, guests can enjoy bundles of dim sum at a discounted price. Try out dim sum such as soft-shell crab taro croquettes, truffle chicken xiao long bao, fresh Chilean seabass dumplings, roasted duck pumpkin dumplings, and king crab dumplings.

Music, celebrations and more…

Jazz by City, a restaurant by celebrity Chef Jason Atherton, is inviting guests to enjoy dinner on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 8pm to 1am. Diners can enjoy New York-style grills, jazz music, and more.

On September 22 ‘Casa Fiesta’ will return to Beefbar. Visitors can enjoy music while indulging in their food offerings. The restaurants offers dishes such as steak, frites and sauce, burgers, bao buns, and more.

Hawksbill Restaurant at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club in Abu Dhabi has offers for guests to enjoy. On Saturdays, from 6 to 10pm, diners can enjoy a laidback dinner with steak, a choice of two sides, and a beverage. Also on Saturdays, from 5 to 9pm, guests can enjoy a ‘Surf and Turf’ meal with dishes such as lobster tail, tiger prawns, ribeye, smoked brisket, and more. On Fridays, from 4 to 9pm, guests can try out their six-inch ‘Double Decker Angus Burger’ with a choice of melted Raclette or Pimiento cheese. On Tuesdays, guests can enjoy a sizzler with an option of beef, seafood, or chicken with two sides, and have the option to add Mexican, Asian, or Jamaican sauce.

Lila Taqueria is celebrating Mexican Independence Day on September 16. They will be serving a traditional Mexican dish called ‘chiles en nogada’ with poblano chiles, stuffed with picadillo made from shredded beef, diced apple, pear, and toasted nuts and walnut sauce on the day.

Try out a traditional Mexican dish called ‘chiles en nogada’ at Lila Taqueria. Image Credit: Supplied