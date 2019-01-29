Arabian Tea House Restaurant & Café located in the Bastakiya area of old Dubai is a mix of the traditional and the modern. Located in an old wind tower house, right in the heart of Dubai, stepping into the cafe takes you back to the past. Although there has been a rapid development around Batakiya, Basta has remained untouched and is probably one of a few places where you can get a look at the rich cultural heritage of the Emirati people. Yes it is a tea house, but they also serve great coffee and karak. Most importantly, if you love a picturesque venue, then you'll fall in love with the vintage outdoor area and little garden. Located in old Dubai, near the old Dubai Museum in the heart of Bastakiya.