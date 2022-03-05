Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Saturday toured the pavilion of the Dominican Republic, where he met with Raquel Peña, Vice President of the Dominican Republic, who is currently visiting the UAE to participate in her country’s National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited the Croatian pavilion at Expo and met with Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia, who is also currently visiting the UAE to participate in his country’s National Day celebrations at Expo.

Sheikh Mohammed’s tour of Expo also featured visits to the pavilions of Sudan and Mexico.

At the pavilion of the Dominican Republic, Sheikh Mohammed discussed with the country’s Vice President Peña ways of boosting bilateral cooperation and advancing the strategic partnership between the two countries especially in the fields of trade, investment and tourism. Peña conveyed the greetings of the President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader to Sheikh Mohammed.

The Pavilion of the Dominican Republic highlights the country as one of the Caribbean’s most diverse nations and its status as a major tourist destination. The pavilion showcases the country’s tourist appeal, a combination of geographical beauty and rich culture, along with its economic success, grounded in free trade zones.

During his visit to the Croatian pavilion, Sheikh Mohammed met with Croatian Prime Minister Plenković and discussed new avenues to strengthen bilateral relations. Their discussion touched on the importance of dialogue as a means to end conflicts and promote peace and stability. The Croatian Prime Minister stressed his country’s keenness to advance bilateral cooperation with the UAE.

Under the theme ‘Croatia: Beyond Limits’, the country’s pavilion connects cultural cornerstones from each of the country’s regions. Dovetailing with the Expo 2020 subtheme of Mobility, the pavilion also focuses on the theme of ‘Mobility of the Mind’. The pavilion is inspired by some of Croatia’s greatest minds and how they influenced global culture, arts and resources. It also celebrates recent national triumphs, such as the country’s footballing success.

Mobility District visit

During his visit to the Mobility District, Sheikh Mohammed stopped at the pavilion of Sudan, which highlights the country’s cultural diversity, ancient history and new development initiatives. The pavilion’s Inventions and Innovations Room showcases products and solutions from the government, private sector, educational institutes, individuals, start-ups and SMEs. The pavilion’s architecture is inspired by the traditional Nubian house, known for its environmentally friendly design.