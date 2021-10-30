India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has four floors representing various sectors and states Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The India Pavilion, one of the largest pavilions at the Expo 2020 Dubai, crossed the 150,000 visitors’ milestone on October 28, making it one of the most visited pavilions at the Expo.

The India Pavilion has received 151,360 visitors since its inauguration on October 1. With the upcoming celebrations for the Indian festival of Diwali, the India Pavilion is gearing up to host several cultural and musical performances to entertain the visitors starting from Tuesday.

Strengthening India’s position as a technological leader, the pavilion will also showcase digital installations in Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality.

‘Expecting bigger numbers’

Commenting on the achievement, Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai, who is Deputy Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “We are elated to cross this milestone at the India Pavilion in such a short period of time and are expecting to achieve even bigger numbers as we progress. We look forward to celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights with great zeal to ensure that the visitors at the Expo 2020 Dubai get to experience the festival.”

The pavilion has hosted many events related to the sectors that have presented the ‘New India’ to the world and has opened a channel of investment opportunities and exchange of ideas with the world. The sessions have attracted various business delegates and international representatives, strengthening the headcount.

A range of cultural activities have also been showcased at the India Pavilion during Dussehra and Navratri celebrations. These included folk dances, storytelling and music for scores of visitors and dignitaries.

Visitors inside the India Pavilion. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Diwali week

The upcoming Diwali week will see India Pavilion host colourful installations and lighting in the form of Swarangoli or LED Rangoli, virtual display of firecrackers and events including performances by leading Indian artists like Salim-Sulaiman, Vipul Mehta and bands like Rooh and Dhruv.

“The Expo 2020 Dubai has truly transformed the way the world perceives our country. Diwali is popular across the globe and the Expo has given us a platform to showcase India’s magnificence to the visitors. Given the large area dedicated to the India Pavilion, we are happy to see the enormous turnout and are prepared to host the enthusiastic visitors who are eager to get a glimpse of the Pavilion in coming days,” said Dr Puri.

Large Indian diaspora

The India Pavilion comprises of a four-storied structure where each level is dedicated to highlighting India’s success across various sectors and states. India’s culture, along with the diverse partnership opportunities and the growing popularity of Indian festivals, food, and cultural performances, has attracted visitors across the globe. Additionally, a large Indian diaspora in the GCC nations has also been crucial in contributing to the footfalls.

Themed events

The India Pavilion – inaugurated by Shri Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, on October 1 – has observed various state and sector-specific events on ‘Space’, and ‘Climate’ and ‘Biodiversity’ weeks, where various investment and international collaboration opportunities have been secured for India.

Similarly, states such as Gujarat and Karnataka, and Union Territory of Ladakh have showcased their culture, roadmap for growth and investment opportunities by signing agreements with investors.