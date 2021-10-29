According to Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, beautiful traditional decor and illuminating projection showcases will be organised at Expo 2020 Dubai to help visitors get into the Diwali spirit. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Massive Diwali celebrations are going to be back in Dubai after a one-year lull due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Expo 2020 Dubai being the major venue highlighting the Indian festival of lights with week-long celebrations.

Dubai has revealed a big line-up of festivities and promotions across the city, including at the Expo 2020 Dubai site, while the India Pavilion at Expo has also announced details of how visitors can make the most of Diwali celebrations this time.

According to Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, beautiful traditional decor and illuminating projection showcases will be organised at Expo 2020 Dubai to help visitors get into the Diwali spirit. The celebrations will run from Friday, October 29, to Thursday, November 4.

“Each evening, Diwali will be celebrated with a custom show created exclusively for Expo and performed in Al Wasl Plaza. On the Jubilee Stage, Late Nights @ Expo will feature performances inspired by Diwali and artists include Peter Cat, When Chai Met Toast, Shilpa Ananth and Dhol Tasha,” authorities announced.

India Pavilion at Expo has announced details of how visitors can make the most of Diwali celebrations this time. Image Credit: Shutterstock

In a statement to Gulf News, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said that it was delighted to note that Diwali celebrations would be back in a big way across Dubai this time.

“This year, we have a lot of Diwali activities lined up at Expo 2020 Dubai as well, apart from the events, promotions and fireworks across other parts of Dubai. The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will be lit up with week-long Diwali celebrations, with performances by prominent Indian artistes. We invite everyone to join in the Diwali spirit this year.”

The consulate has also confirmed that Dubai Police Band will take part in the Deepavali Utsav, an annual mega Diwali event by Indian expats organised by FOI Events and will play the national anthems of both the UAE and India.

Festival of lights

Meanwhile, the India Pavilion said it will mark the festival of lights with all the gaiety and festive fervour over four days.

India Pavilion said it will mark the festival of lights with all the gaiety and festive fervour over four days. Image Credit: Shutterstock

From Bollywood music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman’s musical night with popular playback singer Vipul Mehta to performances by famous bands, dance schools and students, there will be an array of entertainment shows to enthral Expo visitors.

“We welcome the visitors to the India Pavilion with a grand entrance arch designed with floral patterns. On both sides of the arch we will have larger-than-life diyas (oil lamps traditionally made of clay) with a backdrop inspired by Mandala art,” the pavilion stated. Diyas symbolically destroy darkness and ignorance and usher in hope and knowledge.

“Along the walls of the pavilion, a large lotus tree with hanging Akash kandils (light lanterns) will illuminate the surroundings. The lotus tree with rangoli patterns will be a beautiful photo-opportunity for visitors. We also have a delightful hamper of larger-than-life firecrackers, including the familiar chakris, ladis and ‘rockets’. Visitors could pose in front of these giant crackers and click pictures.”

Interactive LED Rangolis

Rangoli is an art form originating in the Indian subcontinent, in which patterns are created on the floor using material such as powdered limestone, red ochre, dry rice flour, coloured sand, quartz powder, flower petals and coloured rocks. The rangoli represents happiness, positivity and liveliness of a household and is intended to welcome Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and good luck.

At the India Pavilion, there will be a Swarangoli, an interactive musical LED Rangoli, this time. “Interactive LED rangolis will come to life when visitors step on a sensor. The LED rangoli will be integrated with colourful design patterns and accompanied by ‘Saptaswaras’ — the seven notes of Indian classical music.”

Big venue

The events organised by India Pavilion will also be held at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre (DMA) at the Expo 2020 Dubai from November 2 through November 5.

From 8.30pm to 9.30pm on November 2, Deepavali Utsav will be held, which will feature traditional games, rangoli displays etc and will be followed by performance by Dubai-based band Rooh.

From 8.30pm to 9.30pm on November 2, Deepavali Utsav will be held, which will feature traditional games, rangoli displays and will be followed by performance by Dubai-based band Rooh. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dance performances

The highlight of the festivities on November 3 will be a dance-drama performance by the students of the Indian High Group of School in Dubai at the amphitheatre right outside the India Pavilion. The event titled ‘From Darkness to Light’ will celebrate the victory of good over evil on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

On November 4, the main day of Diwali, a special performance that incorporates martial arts and dances by artists in colourful costumes inspired by the festival processions and the Diwali Mela will be held from 9.05pm.

The ‘Deepanjali-Celebration of Oneness’ performance will see various dance styles amalgamate to produce a colourful, vibrant and energetic spectacle.

“Classical and folk dancers will perform together, showcasing India’s amazing unity in diversity. Large festival procession props will be used as a part of the performance. Performers will also involve the audience by performing in their midst,” the pavilion said.

The ‘Deepanjali-Celebration of Oneness’ performance will see various dance styles amalgamate to produce a colourful, vibrant and energetic spectacle. Image Credit: Supplied

This will be followed by a powerful performance by Lok Chhanda, an institution dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the dance forms of India. Led by renowned kathak dancer/choreographer Maitreyee Pahari, Lok Chhanda has made significant contributions to the propagation of the folk elements in Indian culture.

Salim-Sulaiman Show

It will be on the night of Diwali that Salim and Sulaiman Merchant will present their special musical night along with Vipul Mehta. Having composed the tunes for several popular TV commercials and film songs, the Merchant brothers are expected to present a memorable show with Mehta, winner of music reality show Indian Idol 6 in 2012, belting out popular numbers composed by them.

From 8.30pm to 9.30pm on November 5, Dhruv, the only Hindi band to have performed at Dubai International Airport and Dubai Autodrome, will present its Diwali special Expo performance.

The events organised by India Pavilion will also be held at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre at the Expo 2020 Dubai from November 2 through November 5. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Diwali by India Pavilion, at a glance

November 2:

Venue: DMA

Deepotsav 8.30pm-9.30pm

Band Performance: Rooh

November 3:

Venue: Amphitheatre 5.30pm-6pm

Good over Evil — Dance Drama by Indian High Group of Schools

November 4:

Venue: DMA 9.05pm-9.25pm

Opening Act:

Deepanjali — Celebration of Oneness

Lok Chhanda

9.30pm-11pm — Musical Night by Salim-Sulaiman and Vipul Mehta

November 5:

Venue: DMA