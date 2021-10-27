Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The meeting discussed various topics related to the UAE’s comprehensive development process and the ambitious projects currently being implemented across various sectors as the nation prepares to celebrate its Golden Jubilee.
The meeting also discussed the benefits of hosting mega events such as Expo 2020 Dubai for the country, and the opportunities that these events offer in terms of enhancing collaboration between countries as well as the exchange of knowledge and expertise that serve the strategic interests of the nation in various spheres.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; along with a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.