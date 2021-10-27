Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA) has accomplished issuing 17,000 entry and residency permits for Expo 2020 Dubai.
According to Lt General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA-Dubai, the entry and residency permits department managed to achieve these results between 2020 and 2021, resulting in an increase in the happiness indicator for employees and customers.
“Our employees’ efforts helped accomplish 17,000 transactions for Expo 2020 Dubai. We are proud of them as the department completed 100 per cent digital transformation,” said Lt Gen Al Marri during an inspection visit to the department.
Happiness indicators for customers reached 94 per cent, while employee happiness was 92 per cent. The strategic partners’ happiness reached 99.8 per cent.
The department launched 12 initiatives to increase employees’ happiness in 2020 and 2021 that encouraged employees to give their best in serving customers.