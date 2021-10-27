National Geographic has announced the launch of the UAE edition of its famous ‘From Above’ documentary series on the country’s National Day on December 2.
‘The Emirates From Above’, a 44-minute documentary that uses cutting-edge aerial cinematography, marks the first time the global series comes to the GCC. It will also be premiered at a special screening event hosted by the USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Jubilee Park on December 1.
The documentary will be narrated in English by Academy Award-winning actor, Jeremy Irons, and in Arabic by Emirati actor and TV presenter Saoud Al Kaabi.
According to a statement, ‘The Emirates From Above’ celebrates the incredible history, diverse cultures, and technological innovations that have shaped the nation. The film will take viewers over some of the UAE’s most iconic landmarks, including the Dubai Frame, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Mleiha Archaeological Centre, Al Ain Oasis, Qasr Al Hosn, Expo 2020 Dubai and Sir Bani Yas Island.
Earlier editions of the TV special have focused on China, Japan, New Zealand and European nations.
National Geographic will host a special world premiere screening at the Jubilee Park stage, Expo 2020 Dubai, at 7pm on December 1 and is open to all guests with valid entrance tickets. The documentary will air on National Geographic and National Geographic Abu Dhabi on December 2 at 10am across the Middle East, with repeats at 3pm and 9pm.