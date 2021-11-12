The 'Budapest Select' fashion show in progress at Armani Hotel in Dubai last Tuesday. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Getting your wardrobe ready for the next season? You may find the perfect inspiration in the designs by Hungarian fashion designers. As part of Expo 2020 Dubai, the Hungarian Fashion and Design Agency showcased designs by emerging national designers during a fashion show titled ‘Budapest Select’, at the Armani Hotel in Dubai. The glamorous event on the evening of November 9 saw seven designers and design houses presenting six designs each from their Spring Summer 2022 collection.

As the tall and slim models walked down the runway, there seemed to be two underlying themes to every design — movement and elegance.

The show began with the Hungarian design label Abodi. According to Dora Abodi, the designer, the latest Spring Summer 2022 collection was inspired by her childhood memories, living on a seaside waterfront. “These designs came from my memories of my teenage years and a collection of some old postcards that a family friend had given me as a present.”

‘Summery fabrics’

Describing the collection, she added: “I have used faded and pale colours, reflecting the white sand on the beaches, and summery fabrics such as ecological cotton, linen, eco leather and vegan leather. I have also featured Swarovski crystals used for geometric shapes and layers.”

The clothes saw long, buttoned-down tunics, paired with smart trousers and formal shoes or heels, making for some stylish office clothes for women. Abodi added that she envisioned a mix of contemporary styles while capturing the essence of old fashion with this collection.

“Dubai is open to fashion and people here appreciate good quality luxury clothes and new pieces,” added Abodi who was showcasing her line for a second time in Dubai, the first being in 2015.

‘Inspiration from a poem’

The second design label, Elysian, by designer Boglarka Bodis saw six models walk down in flowing dresses, the fabric falling elegantly on them. Bodis told Gulf News: “I took the inspiration from a poem about a summer starry night. This is why some of the designs in this collection have constellations embroidered on pure silk.”

Organza silks and other silk blends also feature in this line. Bodis added: “We have a small atelier where the prints are made, using our signature hand printing – an old traditional technique.

“I try and create sophisticated yet feminine patterns. Very clean not too revealing. The aim is to keep it comfortable. I love layering so I have used some beautiful tulle to create layers.”

Design inspired by contemporary art and architecture

Next on the catwalk was the work by designer Kata Szegedi. Quite a contrast to the light fabrics and the flowing designs, Szegedi’s designs used bold colours and clothes with more structure. She told Gulf News: “We are a designer duo and we try to use ideas from contemporary art and architecture in our designs. The lines, patterns were inspired by Spanish painter-sculptor Pablo Palazuelo’s artwork. The cuts, strong and soft lines, shapes and silhouettes are a mix between the feminine and masculine. We picked the darker and bolder colours like black and shades of blue.” Re-invented road tops, biker pants and other designs were emphasised on signature cutouts and oversized silhouettes. The designs saw sharp silhouettes inspired by the 1980s, with an effortless boyish charm about them.

Not only were the designs bold, so was Szegedi’s choice of fabrics. Not conforming to the usual materials, she said: “We have focused on sustainable material. Nearly 80 per cent of the fabrics were made from cellulose and ocean waste.”

Silver dresses with sequins and stones

While most of the ensembles would make for stylish everyday, evening wear, the designers created silver dresses with sequins and stones. The clothes were paired with silver jewellery by Hungarian designer Agoston Balazs.

As the evening progressed, the styles got bolder. Maison Marquise, a design house for their Spring Summer 2022, showcased bold colours and with a hint of glisten and glamour. Petra Inotay, the CEO of the design house, told Gulf News: “We selected some of the best designers for the season. Our designers wanted to use old fabrics that we had, but create new designs with them. They focused on chic designs and the use of elegant fabric.” A layer of sparkling gold brought sophistication to the pieces.

For the next designer, Peter Mero, the new collection was all about celebration. “In Europe and around the world, especially after the pandemic, people just want to dress up and celebrate. That was my one inspiration behind this collection." Mero’s models walked down in bright oranges and pinks with a gold sheen.

For fabric, Mero said: “I’ve used a lot of fabric with Lurex (a type of yarn with a metallic appearance). It is super shiny and the gold colour pulls all the elements together.” For shapes and designs, Mero said he never followed design trends. He added: “Women can be women without trends. The coming season will see a boom in cocktail dresses and evening dresses that are elegant because people just want to dress up.”

The ‘Hungarian Sea’

After Mero, the 'runway' saw models dressed in bright lime greens, yellows with beautiful layers of lavender tulle on the sleeve and the collar. Beatrix Joo, the designer behind Sentiments, a 25-year-old design label, presented bright smart crop tops and pants, dresses and skirts worn with heels. Her designs were poetic and dramatic. Joo said: “The designs are inspired by a Hungarian lake that is so huge that we call it the Hungarian Sea. I have used the soft sensitive waves using tulle and the clothes are made mostly with silk, lace and muslin.”

She picked these designs for the ramp because they are the “perfect way to show the lifestyle in Dubai — light yet sophisticated and sentimental”, she said.

The final design house of the night was Katti Zoob with smart bright green and turquoise blue outfits that can be part of your everyday wardrobe. The clothes, made using silk and chiffon fabrics primarily, looked very comfortable and chic.

A visual specialist of the design house told Gulf News: “Our design house has been in haute couture and arts and crafts for 27 years now. The women who work there to create the clothes use high-tech equipment as well as traditional techniques. The prints are made in Italy.”

Motifs inspired by Hungarian iconic art

“The designer in her styles weaves in her personal history and story. Each design has a story,” the specialist added.

Her designs usually showcase motifs inspired by Hungarian iconic art such as stained glass, Roman column heads or ancient Roman buildings, as well as Renaissance and Baroque art techniques. She combines them with logo cubes and organza appliques on the clothes.