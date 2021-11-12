Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, her sister Khushi and their film producer father Boney Kapoor have visited Expo 2020 Dubai and the Indian pavilion there.
The Indian pavilion’s official YouTube channel shared a video of the family visit to the location.
“The #IndiaPavilion perfectly encapsulates what our nation stands for; everything we are proud of and everything we aspire to be — Ms. Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood actress, during her visit to the #IndiaPavilion of #Expo2020Dubai,” read the description for the video posted on November 11.
Janhvi, 24, earlier posted pictures with her sister Khushi as they had fun on quad bikes in the desert.
The young actress also posted images to her Instagram Stories as she and Khushi celebrated their father Boney’s 66th birthday in Dubai at a fancy restaurant. Also in the happy snapshots of the celebration was Boney’s actor brother Sanjay Kapoor.
The Kapoor family are frequent visitors to Dubai.