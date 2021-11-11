Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone spent some quality time with her mum and friends in Dubai recently, and she also took in the sights at the top location in the city right now.
The official Expo 2020 Dubai Twitter account shared pictures of the ‘Piku’ actress at the venue last week.
“We are excited by the visit of the Bollywood star, @deepikapadukone to Expo 2020 Dubai last week. The celebrity enjoyed a tour around Expo 2020 Dubai’s site. She visited a number of pavilions on her visit. Here are some photos from her visit to the United Arab Emirates pavilion,” the tweet read.
Padukone was earlier spotted in Dubai hanging out with her friends at popular restaurants. She also carried out her duties as an ambassador for Adidas when she visited the brand’s flagship store in The Dubai Mall and met some lucky fans.
On the work front, Padukone is set to release sports biopic ‘‘83’, where she stars alongside her husband Ranveer Singh.