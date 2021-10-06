Dr Tariq Al Gurg (left), CEO and vice-chairman at Dubai Cares, with Omar Shehadeh, Chief International Participants Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: World leaders and public and private sector experts will discuss the challenges in education at the RewirEd Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai from December 12 to 14.

The summit’s agenda and speakers’ line-up was revealed at a press conference at the Expo on Tuesday.

Speakers include Jakaya Kikwete, Former President of Tanzania; Rt Hon Gordon Brown, the UN’s Special Envoy for Global Education and former UK Prime Minister; Shamma Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Bob Moritz, Global Chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The summit will focus on three pillars: Youth, Skills and the Future of Work; Innovation in Education; and Education Financing.

International organisations participating include Unicef, Unesco, UNHCR, World Economic Forum, Global Partnership for Education, Education Cannot Wait, World Food Programme, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, World Bank and the Office of the UN Special Envoy for Global Education.

‘Need for seismic shift’

Addressing Tuesday’s press conference, Dr Tariq Al Gurg, CEO and vice-chairman at Dubai Cares, said: “The [summit] represents a unique opportunity for the global education community to come together to jump-start and scale the positive and bold change we want to see in education.”

He added: “The education community is realising that now, more than ever, especially because of the large-scale disruption to education globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an urgent need for a seismic shift in education globally. We at Dubai Cares are proud to be spearheading this movement towards a global change.”

Omar Shehadeh, Chief International Participants Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “The world is witnessing an unprecedented disruption of educational systems. Creative thinking, innovative solutions and technology must be deployed to ensure quality education for all. The RewirEd Summit, which is the flagship event during Expo2020 Dubai’s Knowledge and Learning Week, provides a platform to spark conversation among different people in efforts to generate new ideas on how to tackle the future of education.”