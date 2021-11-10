UAE-based fusion music group Noon Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai-based fusion music group Noon is teaming up with Grammy-nominated percussionist Weedie Braimah and trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjua for a magical night of music on November 11 at Expo 2020 Dubai.

They will take to the Jubilee Stage at 10.30pm for a lively show that promises to entertain.

“As a band in the Middle East this is a rare opportunity for us to be able to share the stage with musicians we truly look up to,” said Ratish Chadha, the founder of Noon and its drummer, in a statement. The group also comprises Mohamed Hosny, an oud player; and Steve Bedford on bass. According to the band members, their style of music is “experimental oriental”.

Noon comprises of drummer Ratish Chadha, oud player Mohamed Hosny and bassist Steve Bedford. Image Credit: Supplied

During the act, the group will also release the first single from their debut album. The track called ‘Nubiyan Dance’ features the djembe artist Braimah and they are all set to perform it as a celebration of their first release from the album.

“We are honoured to have one of them on our album and couldn’t think of a better way to present our first release from out debut record. We are grateful for Expo 2020 creating these unique experiences for artists across the region, it’s really something special and we cannot wait to perform for our UAE community on November 11th,” Chadha added.

Noon, a group of three, have played at a number of UAE locations such as Dubai Opera, NYUAD Arts Center and At The Top – Burj Khalifa along with international platforms like Magnetics Fields Festival in India and Smithsonian Folklife festival in Washington, DC.

Renowned percussionist Braimah will take the stage with his band, The Hands of Time, on the same night with an eight-piece West African fusion powerhouse that will also be performing songs from their recently released debut record.