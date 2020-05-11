Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling and more joined John Krasinski on his web series

‘The Office’ cast reunited virtually on May 10 for the most epic reason possible — to recreate the unforgettable wedding dance from Jim and Pam’s infamous ceremony at Niagara Falls.

John Krasinski released the seventh episode of ‘Some Good News (SGN)’, his at-home talk show, during which he married a pair of diehard ‘Office’ fans over video call, with their family members in attendance.

He even got Pam — sorry, Jenna Fischer — to join in the virtual nuptials as the maid of honour, and brought everyone to tears when he invited musical guest Zac Brown to perform a new acoustic song for the happy couple.

But Krasinski had an even bigger surprise in store.

“Suzanne and John, I feel like since you so elegantly ripped off our show for [your] proposal, it’s only fitting that you rip off the wedding too. So, let’s rock,” Krasinski said, bringing out a loud speaker to play Chris Brown’s ‘Forever’, the song that played during Jim’s (Krasinski) wedding to Pam (Fischer).

“We can’t play this song unless you let me invite some of my family to the party. Ladies and gentlemen, the cast of the ‘Office’,” continued Krasinski.

Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Angela Kinsey, Creed Bratton, Phyllis Smith, Kate Flannery, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, Ellie Kemper, Brian Baumgartner and Oscar Nunez all popped up on screen, reviving their familiar dance moves from season six, episode five, considered an all-time classic for lovers of the series.