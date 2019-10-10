‘Sesame Street’ is taking a new step to try to help kids navigate life in America — it’s tackling the opioid crisis.
Sesame Workshop is exploring the back story of Karli, a bright green, yellow-haired friend of Elmo’s whose mother is battling addiction. The initiative is part of the Sesame Street in Communities resources available online.
Karli had already been introduced as a puppet in foster care earlier this year, but viewers now will understand why her mother had to go away for a while.
Children’s therapist Jerry Moe, the national director of the Hazelden Betty Ford Children’s Program, helped craft the segments and resources, saying he was grateful to help since there’s been a small number of resources for the preschool age-group.
HOLD FOR STORY BY MARK KENNEDY/*EMBARGOED OCT. 9, 2019, 7PM ET*--
Puppeteers Haley Jenkins, left, and Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, right, perform their Sesame Street Workshop muppets "Karli," left, and "Abby Cadabby," right, during a taping for the new show "Sesame Street In Communities" about parental addiction, Tuesday Aug. 6, 2019, in New York. The program help children understand issues around addiction and recovery within their family featuring real-life situations. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Image Credit: AP
This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you.
Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.