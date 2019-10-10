This Aug. 6, 2019 photo shows Salia Woodbury, 10, left, from Irvine, Calif., on the set with "Sesame Street" muppet Karli and puppeteer Haley Jenkins during a taping about parental addiction in New York. Sesame Workshop is addressing the issue of addiction. Data shows 5.7 million children under 11 live in households with a parent with substance use disorder. Salia's parents are in recovery after struggling with addiction and share her experience with the show's Karli—whose muppet character has a mom who is also in recovery. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Image Credit: AP

‘Sesame Street’ is taking a new step to try to help kids navigate life in America — it’s tackling the opioid crisis.

Sesame Workshop is exploring the back story of Karli, a bright green, yellow-haired friend of Elmo’s whose mother is battling addiction. The initiative is part of the Sesame Street in Communities resources available online.

Karli had already been introduced as a puppet in foster care earlier this year, but viewers now will understand why her mother had to go away for a while.

Children’s therapist Jerry Moe, the national director of the Hazelden Betty Ford Children’s Program, helped craft the segments and resources, saying he was grateful to help since there’s been a small number of resources for the preschool age-group.