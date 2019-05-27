The TV series will be based on a series of books by the late Ahmad Khalid Tawfik

Netflix has announced a new Middle Eastern original series in Arabic — ‘Paranormal (Ma Wara’a Al Tabiei)’.

Based on a best-selling series of books by the late author Ahmad Khalid Tawfik, the show marks Netflix’s first foray into Egyptian drama.

It will be set in the 1960s and filled with mystery and suspense, as the lead character, Dr Refaat Esmail, faces off with supernatural forces.

“We are excited to continue our investment in Middle Eastern productions by adapting the highly acclaimed ‘Paranormal’ novels into a thrilling new series. We’re also pleased to collaborate with prominent producer Mohammad Hefzy and director Amr Salama, whose creative vision we look forward to bringing to our global audience,” said Kelly Luegenbiehl, VP of International Originals at Netflix.