Irani, who is a former TV and movie actress, has got fans buzzing about her new look

Image Credit: Insta/ smritiiraniofficial

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani, who is quite active on social media, is the talk of the town these days due to what seems like significant weight loss which has caught the eyes of her fans. The buzz around her reported weight loss transformation has been going on for some time now and her recent posts seem to be an indication of the same.

Irani played the role of Tulsi Virani on the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi which aired from 2000 to 2008, The show made her a household name.

In a recent profile picture taken from the side angle, Irani can be seen dressed up in traditional attire with her hair open. In another post shared recently, Irani was seen standing amidst nature. The former actor received appreciation in her comments section on Sunday after she shared an important life lesson of coming out of comfort zones to achieve better things in life. She also urged her fans not to pluck flowers.

However, in addition to commenting on her nature post, fans commented on her transformation. "Wow! What a weight loss. Great," commented a fan. "She's reduced so much...wow," commented another social media user.

She recently shared a post with her friends where she is looking all happy and glowing. She can be seen having a great time with three women who "brought love, laughter, and adventure" to her life. In the picture, the minister seems to have shredded some kilos during the lockdown.

"You seems to have shrunk ! Thoda motivation aur lesson bhe bhej do," commented a fan.

Earlier in August, she posted another collage of three pictures which then went viral as people then noticed a sudden change in her appearance. In the post, she also urged people to wear a mask and get vaccinated.