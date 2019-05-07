The show will run until May 16

Busy Philipps’ late-night TV show ‘Busy Tonight’ is looking for a new home after E! cancelled the relatively new series, its host announced Sunday night.

The show will run until May 16, Philipps said on her Instagram story.

“We’ve talked to some people, and we’re trying to figure out if there’s a place that makes sense for our show to go to,” the actress said. “Hopefully we’ll figure that out. I have faith in me.”

It makes no sense, she said, that there should be only one woman (Samantha Bee) in late-night TV at a time.

The final episode of “Busy Tonight” will be “a special celebratory half-hour,” a network spokesperson said Monday.

“Busy is a hilarious and charismatic talent and we are grateful to the entire ‘Busy Tonight’ team who has delivered countless laughs and heart-warming moments in what will be over 100 episodes.”

‘Busy Tonight’ debuted in October and has featured guests including Philipps’ best friend, fellow actress Michelle Williams, whom she knows from their ‘Dawson’s Creek’ days; Julia Roberts; Courteney Cox, who worked with Philipps on ‘Cougar Town’; Kim Kardashian West; Mandy Moore; and Tracee Ellis Ross.

“It’s kind of wild because we’ve only been doing the show for a relatively short period of time, five months, six months now. And in that time I feel like we’ve been able to accomplish so much creatively and culturally, and I think that we have a real point of view,” Philipps, 39, said.