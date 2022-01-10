Fans of Amazon Prime’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ will be disappointed to learn the spin-off of the popular film franchise didn’t survive its outing on the small screen.
The 2021 horror-thriller teen drama has been cancelled by the streaming giant after the first season.
The series, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video ahead of Halloween last year, drew mixed reviews from critics and fans who largely found the plot too weak to hold up the talented cast.
The series was based on the 1973 novel of the same name that was later adapted into a film in 1997, which was followed up by two sequels. The series followed a similar premise, where a group of friends are stalked by a killer a year after a fatal accident that occurred on the night of their graduation that they attempted to cover up.
While the film starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Freddie Prinze Jr., Johnny Galecki and Bridgette Wilson, the show features Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore and Sebastian Amoruso in key roles.
However, fans of the slasher genre who are saddened by the news can keep their eyes peeled for the next film in the ‘Scream’ franchise that drops in UAE cinemas on Thursday.