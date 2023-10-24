Kochi: Popular, award winning actor Vinayakan was arrested by on Tuesday evening for creating ruckus in the Town police station in Ernakulam.
Vinayakan had come to the station for resolving a family issue when he lost his cool as he was allegedly in an inebriated state.
Despite the best efforts to cool down the highly temperamental actor, he failed to behave himself and then the police registered a case and recorded his arrest.
Then he was taken to the hospital for the mandatory medical examination, that takes place after an arrest.
Time and again Vinayakan has the habit of courting trouble. Starting his film career in 1995, he won the Kerala state best actor award for his role in "Kammatipadom" in 2016. His popularity reached dizzy heights for his stellar role in the blockbuster Tamil action thriller film "Jailer", presently running to packed houses.