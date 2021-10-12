Actor Siddique is the latest star from Kerala to receive the UAE golden visa honour and joins the likes of his colleagues Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan who have also been bestowed the 10-year visa.
In a video posted by Siddique, the actor thanked the UAE government for the same.
“It’s such an incredible privilege to receive this golden visa ... This region has give us so much love and acceptance and I am very happy today,” said Siddique in Malayalam.
Earlier, prominent actors including Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Malayalam talents Tovino Thomas, Asha Sharath, Meera Jasmie and Asif Ali were given the UAE golden visa.
Siddique is a popular actor in Malayalam cinema who can do both comedy, drama, and emotional scenes with ease. His credits include hits such as ‘Drishyam’, ’Nandanam’ and ‘Uyare’.
He is currently in the UAE to shoot portions of his new Malayalam film, also starring Suraj Venjaramood.