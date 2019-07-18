A truck carrying liquor crates topples over in an accident and becomes a blessing for some.

Malayalam script writer Sajeev Pazhoor and recipient of the Indian national award for his screenplay of ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’ last year returns with another interesting story.

His sophomore film is titled ‘Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo’ (‘Will You Believe Me If I Tell You The Truth?’). G Prajith, who opened his career with ‘Oru Vadakkan Selfie’, has directed this social drama featuring Biju Menon and Samvrutha Sunil, the latter making a comeback post marriage.

Pazhoor’s story is about a group of construction workers who after a hard day’s work find camaraderie in their drinks before dinner.

While writing the script, Pazhoor visited few construction sites and interacted with workers there. He found them a happy lot and closely bonded.

“They spend a large part of their earnings on drinking. My story addresses the plight of their families who suffer in the process. Working in a hazardous environment the workers depend on each other and trust one another. When sober, they are lovable people,” added Pazhoor.

Menon plays Suni, a construction worker who is an alcoholic. So when he watches a truck carrying booze topple over, it sets rolling a chain of events. For his role, Menon took inputs from few construction workers to understand the body language.

Samvrutha plays Suni’s wife Geeta and mother to their little girl.

Shot in Mahe and Thalassery, ‘SPV’ is supported by actors Alencier Ley Lopez and Sudhi Koppa.

SAMVRUTHA SUNIL MAKES COMEBACK

She was at the height of her career when Malayalam star Samvrutha Sunil quit cinema for marriage. After six years, she returns to screen with ‘Sathyam Paranjal Viswasikkuvo,’ directed by G. Prajith.

Last year Samvrutha was on television along with Kunchako Boban as mentor in the talent hunt show ‘Nayika Nayakan’. Samvrutha who now resides in the US, spoke to Gulf News tabloid! on her second innings.

Q: What made you take up the show, Nayika Nayakan?

A; Initially when I received a call from Mazhavil Manorama, I was hesitant considering that the show will require me to travel down to India for a long stay. Besides, I was also not keen on judging a show.

It was then clarified that my role will be more of a mentor and not a judge. Also, the show did not require me to be in India for long but only at regular intervals. Mazhavil Manorama is a reputed channel, the project was helmed by director Lal Jose-who introduced me to cinema — and Kunchako Boban — whom I have known earlier — was the other mentor on the show, these were good reasons to go ahead. After the first few episodes, the response was great.

Q; What drew you into ‘Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuwo’?

A: I have known the producers for a long time. The other reasons being the team comprising of director Prajith, scenarist Sajeev Pazhoor and Biju ettan [brother]. I believed that the story will assure a minimum guarantee to the producers. When Sajeev narrated the script to me, Geeta’s role excited me. I felt it was a good one for a comeback.

Q: Tell me about your character.

A: Geeta is Suni’s wife, the character Biju ettan plays. Suni is a construction worker. They met at the work site and fell in love. She hails from a well-to-do family, yet chooses to live with Suni in his small house. She endures financial woes without any complaint. But her unhappiness lies in Suni’s drinking habit, his only drawback. Geetha represents many women from Kerala who go through a similar plight. It called for several emotions. I am happy that the audience has accepted Geetha.

Q: After a break of six years, was it easy facing the camera on the first day of the shoot?

A: I was tensed about facing the camera after a long time and working with a new team. I was not aware of their style of functioning. But when I reached the location, it was a warm welcome. That eased away all stress. And I got comfortable enough to do the first shot relaxed and happy.

Q: How supportive is your husband?

A: Without Akhil’s support returning to films was not possible. To travel to India with my son and knowing that my boy will be well taken care of by the family was a big relief. I owe it to my in-laws and my family

Akhil has not watched many of my films. We hope to watch ‘Sathyam Paranjal Viswasikkuvo’.

