Tamil film ‘Dev’, featuring Karthi Sivakumar and Rakul Preet in lead roles, is gearing up for release. The album of five songs composed by director Harris Jayaraj released online and is making waves with its peppy numbers.
‘Dev’ — directed by Rajath Ravishankar — has Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishnan also in significant roles. Nikki Galrani makes a special appearance.
“The protagonist is a young man, who fights some challenging situations to accomplish what he wants. It’s a contemporary story that will interest today’s young,” said Ravishankar, an admirer of Kapil Dev who chose to name his hero after his idol.
Cinematographer Velraj has handled the camera. Some portions of ‘Dev’ were shot in Europe and the Himalayas.