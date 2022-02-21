'The Family Man' actor has been in the headlines since October last year after her split with Naga Chaitanya. Recently, she was featured in one of the songs of 'Pushpa: The Rise'.
On Monday, Samantha took to Instagram and shared her look from the film. In the poster, she can be seen donning a white costume with floral jewellery and is seated in the middle of the forest with wild animals around her.
"Presenting...Nature's beloved...the ethereal and demure... "Shakuntala" from #Shaakuntalam #Shaakuntalamfirstlook," she captioned the post.
Based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, Shakuntala is the wife of king Dushyant and mother of emperor Bharata. King Dushyant meets Shakuntala when he is out on a hunting trip in the jungle. They fell in love and got married as per the Gandharva system.
Shakuntala will be played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and King Dushyanta will be played by actor Dev Mohan who debuted opposite Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari in the Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum in 2020.
Mohan tweeted a stack of photos from the set of Shaakuntalam a few months ago, thanking Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her help. "Samantha Ruth Prabhu, thank you very much. With you, I had a fantastic time... I'd want to thank you for your incredible support during the production, which really helped me to bring my character to life... Sam, many thanks."
Incidentally, Allu Arjun's daughter, Allu Arha, will be making her acting debut in the film . The four year is already a star on social media, will play Prince Bharata. "A joyful moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, Allu Arha, will be making her debut with Shaakuntalam movie," Proud dad wrote on his instagram. I'd like to express my gratitude to Gunasekhar garu and Neelima Guna garu for providing my daughter this wonderful debut film... I had a completely different experience with Samantha, and I'm excited to see Arha make her film debut."
Directed by Gunasekhar, the film also stars Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles.