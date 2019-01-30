What started as a simple love story in Malayalam has grown in leaps and bounds. Priya Varrier’s now famous wink took the digital world by storm last year and earned herself the sobriquet Wink Warrier!
‘Oru Adaar Love’, dubbed in three languages — Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, is ready for release on Valentine’s Day. It’s Tamil trailer was recently launched.
“All of this is so unexpected and I never expected such a huge reaction… What you see in that song was all spontaneous. The director asked me to do something cute and just asked me if I could wink,” Varrier told Gulf News tabloid! in an interview last year about her viral wink.
This will be the 18-year-old’s first full-length commercial film.