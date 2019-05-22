Jai returns with this mythological thriller directed by L Suresh

Tamil actor Jai is back with ‘Neeya 2’, a romantic thriller directed by L Suresh and featuring Laxmi Rai, Catherine Tresa and Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar.

While Jai and Tresa play a married couple, Sharva and Divya, Rai plays a character from Sharva’s past. Rai is reuniting with Jai after 10 years.

Rai said that she had earlier said no to several scripts that were centred around a snake, but the story of ‘Neeya 2’ drew her for being unique.

Suresh, a former assistant of late director Balu Mahendra, added that they have shot sequences with real cobras in Bangkok, where the team was surprised to find people raising snakes in their homes.

Shabir is the music composer.