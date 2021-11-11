Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala superstar Mohanlal's much-anticipated movie ‘Marakkar: Arabikdaalinte Simham’, directed by Priyadarshan, will be released in theatres on December 2, Saji Cherian, Kerala Minister for Culture, announced on Thursday.
The announcement was made after the minister held talks with representatives of the film producers association and the movie's producer Antony Perumbavoor.
Earlier, Antony Perumbavoor stated that the film will only be released on OTT platforms following the failure of discussions with film theatre owners. The Kerala Film Chamber and Producers Association had been conducting a series of discussions with the producer for a theatrical release of the movie.
The Rs1 billion movie, the most expensive Malayalam film ever produced, features Mohanlal in the title role and its star cast includes Suniel Shetty, Arjun Serja, Manju Warrier, Keerthi Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Innocent, Siddik, the late Nedumudi Venu, and several other prominent names of the South Indian film industry.
The historical film is set in the 16th century and recounts the adventures of Kunjali Marakkar IV, naval commander of the then ruler of Kozhikode, known to the world as the Zamorin. Marakkar and his men defended the Malabar coast against Portuguese forces who had followed in the wake of Vasco Da Gama.
Shooting for the film started in December 2018 and was completed in March 2019. It was mostly shot in the Ramoji Film Studios, Hyderabad.