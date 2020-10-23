Meghana Raj, wife of late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, has given birth to a baby boy.
On Thursday, Chiranjeevi's brother Dhruv Sarja announced the news on Instagram.
‘Baby boy...Jai Hanuman,’ Dhruv, who is also an actor, wrote.
Dhruva Sarja's wife Prerana Shankar also shared the news on Instagram: ‘Meghana and Chiru blessed with baby boy. Thank you all for your prayers and support.
Pictures of Dhruv carrying his nephew in his arms are also doing the rounds on the internet.
‘So cute. He reminds me of Chiranjeevi,’ a user commented.
Chiranjeevi passed away in June this year after a cardiac arrest. A few days ago, Chiranjeevi's family celebrated Meghana's baby shower, paying tribute to the late actor with a cardboard cutout of him at the celebration.